“The Latest Research Progress On Wellness Tourism Market- Comprehensive Study By Key Players: AccorHotels , Canyon Ranch , IHG , Etc.”

Wellness tourism is a type of tourism where people travel to places for the betterment of their physical or mental state. It is different from medical tourism where people travel to other countries or places for medical care or treatment of a diagnosed disease. Wellness tourism is growing simultaneously with the global tourism industry at a rapid pace.According to the wellness tourism market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in mental illness. Some common forms of mental illnesses include stress, fear, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. If not addressed in their early stages, they can adversely affect physical health and lead to chronic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer. Stress can be caused due to environmental pressures such as work, societal expectations, and monetary problems. Stress can have adverse effects on an individual’s lifestyle and health. For instance, out of 100 individual, 20% of the adults in the US experience stress every year, and mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorders are the third major cause of hospitalization in the country.In 2018, the global Wellness Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

The Major Players Covered in this Report: AccorHotels, Canyon Ranch, IHG, Red Carnation Hotels, IHHR Hospitality, Aro Ha, Body And Soul, BodySense, Fitpacking, Four Seasons Hotels, Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat, Hilton, Hyatt, Kamalaya, Marriott, Mountain Trek, Rancho La Puerta, Wellness & Hormone Centers Of America & More.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:Domestic Wellness Tourism, International Wellness Tourism

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:Old Man, Young Man

Regional Analysis Market:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

