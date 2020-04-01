The Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of connected physical objects embedded with sensors. IoT allows these devices to communicate, analyze and share data about the physical world around us via networks and cloud-based software platforms.
The Internet of things (IOT) in retail market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Internet of things (IOT) in retail.
This report presents the worldwide Internet of things (IOT) in retail market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Intel
Microsoft
PTC
IBM
Cisco
SAP
Zebra
Google
ARM
NXP Semiconductors
Softweb Solutions
Carriots
Internet of things (IOT) in retail Breakdown Data by Type
Hardware
Software
Internet of things (IOT) in retail Breakdown Data by Application
Advertising and Marketing
Digital Signage
Energy Optimization
Intelligent Payment Solution
Real Time/ Streaming Analytics
Resource Management
Safety and Security
Smart Shelf and smart doors
Smart Vending machines
Supply Chain Management
Internet of things (IOT) in retail Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Internet of things (IOT) in retail Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Internet of things (IOT) in retail status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Internet of things (IOT) in retail manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet of things (IOT) in retail :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Internet of things (IOT) in retail market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Study Coverage
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
Chapter Four: Internet of things (IOT) in retail Production by Regions
Chapter Five: Internet of things (IOT) in retail Consumption by Regions
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Study
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
