“The Insurance Industry in Palestine, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022” report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Palestinian insurance industry.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium and claims during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Palestinian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Inside this report, we look at the top themes, its predictions and identify winners and losers.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Palestinian insurance industry, including –

– The Palestinian insurance industry’s growth prospects by segment and category

– A comprehensive overview of the Palestinian economy and demographics

– Details of the competitive landscape in the Palestinian insurance industry

– The various distribution channels in the Palestinian insurance industry

– Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Palestinian insurance industry

– Analysis of natural hazards in the Palestinian insurance industry.

Top Companies Mentioned:

Trust international insurance

National insurance

Global united insurance

Al-Takaful insurance

Al-Ahleia insurance group

Al-Mashreq insurance

Palestine insurance

American life insurance-ALICO

Palestine mortgage insurance fund

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Palestine

– It provides historical values for the Palestinian insurance industry for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments in the Palestinian insurance industry, with market forecasts to 2022.

– It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium and claims.

– It analyzes the various distribution channels in Palestine.

– It profiles the top insurance companies in Palestine, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Palestinian insurance industry and each segment and category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Palestinian insurance industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Palestinian insurance industry.

– Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics in key segments.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Palestinian insurance industry and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

