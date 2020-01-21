The Insurance Industry in Cambodia Market Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022

“The Insurance Industry in Cambodia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022″, report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Cambodian insurance industry.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium and claims during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Cambodian economy and demographics, provides detailed information on the competitive landscape and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Cambodian insurance industry, including –

– The Cambodian insurance industry’s growth prospects by segment and category

– A comprehensive overview of the Cambodian economy and demographics

– Details of the competitive landscape in the Cambodian insurance industry

– The various distribution channels in the Cambodian insurance industry

– Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Cambodian insurance industry

– Analysis of natural hazards in the Cambodian insurance industry.

Key Findings

– In July 2017, the Finance Ministry of Cambodia and the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC), Thailand signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen insurance regulations in Cambodia.

– The MEF permits 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance industry, which makes the industry competitive.

– In May 2018, Amret Microfinance Institution entered into an association with AIA to offer the life and health insurance products of AIA to the customers of Amret.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Cambodia.

– It provides historical values for the Cambodian insurance industry for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments in the Cambodian insurance industry, with market forecasts to 2022.

– It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium and claims.

– It analyzes the various distribution channels in Cambodia.

– It profiles the top insurance companies in Cambodia, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Companies Mentioned:

Asia Insurance

Campu Lonpac Insurance

Caminco Insurance

Cambodia-Vietnam Insurance

Forte Insurance

Infinity Insurance

EverCare Insurance

East Insurance

Phillip General Insurance (Cambodia)

People & Partner Insurance

Ly Hour Insurance

Cambodia Life Insurance

Prudential (Cambodia)

Manulife (Cambodia)

AIA (Cambodia) Life Insurance

Bangkok Life Assurance (Cambodia)

Sovannaphum Life (Cambodia)

Grand China Life Insurance

