The Insurance Industry in Benin Market Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022

“The Insurance Industry in Benin, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022″, report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Beninese insurance industry.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium and claims during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Beninese economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Inside this report, we look at the top themes, its predictions and identify winners and losers.

Top Companies Mentioned:

L’Africaine des Assurances

Nouvelle Societe Interafricaine d’Assurances

Sunu Assurances Vie Benin

La Federale d’Assurances SA

Saham Assurance vie

Nouvelle Societe Interafricaine d’Assurances Vie

L’Africaine Vie Benin

La Generale des Assurances

Allianz Benin Assurances

Assurances et Reassurances du Golfe de Guinee

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Beninese insurance industry, including –

– The Beninese insurance industry’s growth prospects by segment and category

– A comprehensive overview of the Beninese economy and demographics

– Details of the competitive landscape in the Beninese insurance industry

– The various distribution channels in the Beninese insurance industry

– Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Beninese insurance industry

– Analysis of natural hazards in the Beninese insurance industry.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Benin

– It provides historical values for the Beninese insurance industry for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments in the Beninese insurance industry, with market forecasts to 2022.

– It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium and claims.

– It analyzes the various distribution channels in Benin.

– It profiles the top insurance companies in Benin, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Beninese insurance industry and each segment and category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Beninese insurance industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Beninese insurance industry.

– Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics in key segments.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Beninese insurance industry and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

