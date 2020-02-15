The hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market is projected to reach $3,737 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

Reportocean.com “Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market by Type (Manual External Defibrillator and Automated External Defibrillator), and End User (Hospitals and Pre-hospitals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market Overview:

The hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market was valued at $2,260 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,737 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market accounted for 727 thousand units in 2017 and is projected to reach 1,364 thousand units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

External defibrillators are light weight and portable devices used to deliver therapeutic shock to a patient’s heart in life-threatening conditions, such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. These devices are important to deliver a rapid response to the victims of cardiac arrest.

The external defibrillators market for hospital and pre-hospital is expected to experience significant growth owing to rapid rise in geriatric population with elevated risk of cardiovascular diseases, increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and high presence of unmet medical needs especially in untapped economies, during the forecast period. However, limited insurance coverage and high cost of defibrillators is projected to impede the market growth. However, lucrative opportunities in emerging economies and surge in adoption of external defibrillators in hospital & pre-hospital treatment provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The global hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market is segmented into type, end user, and region. According to type, the market is bifurcated into manual external defibrillator and automated external defibrillator. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospital (general wards, ICU, emergency room, and others) and pre-hospital (EMS, fire department, police, private transport companies, and others). Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of Middle East and Africa).

Key Benefits for Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Hospital And Pre-hospital External Defibrillator Market Key Market Segments:

By Type

Manual Defibrillators

Automated Defibrillators

By End User

Hospitals

General Wards

ICU

Emergency Room (ER)

Others

Pre-Hospital

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Fire Departments

Police

Private Transport Companies

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle-East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Aurora Capital Group. (Cardiac Science Corporation)

General electric company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MEDIANA CORPORATION

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.

Progetti srl

SCHILLER AG

STRYKER CORPORATION

List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Bexen Cardio

Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Gerate GmbH

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH

Seeuco Electronics Technology

