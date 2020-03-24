The Growing Demand Of Electronics, Electrical Wirings, Automobiles And Textiles Are The Main Drivers For Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market

Di-isononyl (DINP) is a phthalate plasticizer, used in the manufacture of flexible PVCs (Poly vinyl chloride) plastics, co polymers and resins. Plasticizers increase the pliability and flexibility of polymeric materials. Phthalate plasticizers are colorless, odorless, durable, economical and weather and temperature resistant. DINP is classified as a HMW (high molecular weight) phthalate plasticizer. The other types of HMW phthalates include: diisodecyl phthalate (DIDP) and dipropylheptyl phthalate (DPHP). DINP is used to increase the flexibility of following PVC products: vinyl flooring, wire, garden hoses, stationery, automobile undercoatings coated fabrics, gloves, tubing, artificial leather, footwear, roofing materials, cable insulation and toys. Non-PVC products containing DINP include rubbers, lacquers, inks, sealants, pigments, adhesives and paints.

Asia Pacific and Europe are the largest consumers of DINP. The growing demand of electronics, electrical wirings, automobiles and textiles are the main drivers for this market. Phthalate plasticizers are also used as food contact material and for manufacturing teethers for babies. They are known to leach into the food products and cause toxicity. This is a major restraining factor for their usage in food and baby products.

Soft PVC plasticized with DINP is used for underbody coatings and sealants in automotive industry. An average car contains more than 1,000 plastic parts, of which about 12 per cent (by weight) are made of soft PVC, lowering the total weight of vehicles, which leads to less wear and tear on roads, reduced fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions. DINP also provides protection benefits to automobiles: Soft PVC used as a protective layer for the chassis, doubles the normal in-service life of modern vehicles and reduces the need for servicing and repairs. Car manufacturers spray the plastisol (liquid layer produced using DINP) onto the metal underside of the chassis where it solidifies into a thin but extremely tough surface during the curing of the paint.

About 25% of total plasticized PVC is used by the wire, cable and electrical industries. By varying the phthalate used, cable manufacturers are able to produce a wide range of sheathing for particular applications. Manufacturers can select precisely the degree of flexibility necessary to meet the mechanical requirements of the end application. Road vehicles, for example, need very different wiring than household appliances. PVC’s ability to bend and twist without cracking is a safety feature which makes it particularly suitable for a wide range of applications. This flexibility is provided by the addition of plasticizers, such as DINP, that are mixed with the PVC before it is extruded around the metal wires it has to insulate and sheath.

PVC floors are outstandingly durable and typically last for up to 20 years of intensive use. Over all this time, despite large daily temperature changes, phthalates guarantee the flexibility of the application. They also resist degradation and discoloring from exposure to ultra violet (UV) light. PVC floors also offer a lot of design and patterns choice and thereby contribute to the aesthetics of the floor. DINP-plasticized PVC is used for many shoe soles because of its flexibility, durability and anti-slip properties. One of the non-PVC applications of DINP are sealings, which are often applied to windows and doors for improved insulation.

Some of the key players in this market are BASF AG, Evonik Oxeno GmbH, ExxonMobil Chemical, Polynt, V.A. Chemie GmbH, Thomas Chemical LLC.and Jung Chemicals among others.