The GPS Tracker Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

A GPS tracking unit is a GPS device, normally carried by a moving vehicle or person, that uses the Global Positioning System (GPS) to track the device’s movements, at intervals, and to determine its location, and its carrier.

The recorded location data can be stored within the tracking unit, or it may be transmitted to a central location database, or Internet-connected computer, using a cellular (GPRS or SMS),mobile number radio, or satellite modem embedded in the unit. This allows the asset’s location to be displayed against a map backdrop either in real time or when analysing the track later, using GPS tracking software. Data tracking software is available for smartphones with GPS capability.

In terms of value, advanced trackers segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global GPS tracker market during the forecast period.

The global GPS Tracker market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GPS Tracker volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GPS Tracker market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Calamp

Sierra

Tomtom

Xirgo

Queclink

Spy Tec

ATrack

Maestro

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standalone Tracker

OBD Trackers

Advanced Trackers

Segment by Application

Fleet Management

Asset Management

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: GPS Tracker Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global GPS Tracker Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global GPS Tracker Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global GPS Tracker Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global GPS Tracker Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global GPS Tracker Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in GPS Tracker Business

Chapter Eight: GPS Tracker Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global GPS Tracker Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

