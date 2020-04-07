Reportocean.com “Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024 (Q1 2019 Update)

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=21544

The global unmanned aircraft systems market is expected to grow from USD 12.10 billion 2017 to USD 42.64 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.72%.

“Increasing demand of drones for commercial applicationis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of unmanned aircraft systems market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increasing demand of drones for commercial application, technology advancements, and attractive investment. However, some factors such as sometimes risks overplay benefits of unmanned aircraft systems, prevailing less-expensive options, and limited flight endurance and payload capabilities may hinder the market growth. The global unmanned aircraft systems market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as opportunity to exploit geospatial insights, and sense-and-avoid technologies. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to security, safety and privacy concerns, and complex traffic management system. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global unmanned aircraft systems market market.”Media & Entertainment: The highest growing application for the global unmanned aircraft systems market”

On the basis of application, the global unmanned aircraft systems market is studied across Agriculture, Audit, Surveillance, Inspection & Monitoring, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy & Utilities, Environmental Resource Management, and Media & Entertainment. Among all these application, the Media & Entertainment has captured the maximum market share while the Agriculture has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Military & Defense: The highest growing end user for the global unmanned aircraft systems market”

On the basis of end user, the global unmanned aircraft systems market is studied across Civil & Commercial, Military & Defense, and Public Safety. Among all these end user, the Military & Defense has captured the maximum market share while the Civil & Commercial has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Americas: The highest growing geography for the global unmanned aircraft systems market”

On the basis of geography, the global unmanned aircraft systems market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Americas is dominating the market with highest market size.

“3D Robotics, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global unmanned aircraft systems market”

The key players profiled in the global unmanned aircraft systems market are 3D Robotics, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Aeryon Labs, Inc., DJI, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Boeing Company, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global unmanned aircraft systems market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global unmanned aircraft systems market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global unmanned aircraft systems market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global unmanned aircraft systems market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global unmanned aircraft systems market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Increasing demand of drones for commercial application

4.4.1.2. Technology advancements

4.4.1.3. Attractive investment

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Sometimes risks overplay benefits of unmanned aircraft systems

4.4.2.2. Prevailing less-expensive options

4.4.2.3. Limited flight endurance and payload capabilities

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Opportunity to exploit geospatial insights

4.4.3.2. Sense-and-Avoid technologies

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Security, safety and privacy concerns

4.4.4.2. Complex traffic management system

4.5. Pricing Analysis

4.5.1. Pricing analysis for civil & commercial sector

4.5.2. Pricing analysis for military and public safety sector

4.6. Regulatory Framework

4.6.1. United States Regulatory Framework

4.6.1.1. Drone Aircraft Privacy and Transparency Act

4.6.2. China Regulatory Framework

4.6.3. Canada Regulatory Framework

4.6.4. Israel Regulatory Framework

4.7. Testing and Certification of UAS

Continued.

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=21544

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]