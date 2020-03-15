The Global Spintronics Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2022

Spintronics utilizes the spin and energy of an electron to transmit information. Some advantages of spintronics over conventional modes of transferring information are faster, smaller and more data storage capability. The need for higher data storage and faster transfer speeds is a key factor in the spintronics market.
End User/Technology
Spintronics read heads are being extensively used in the hard disk drive of computers, laptops etc. Nanotechnology is being used in this regard. The higher demand for electric vehicles to combat air pollution is also driving this market. One of the foremost uses of spintronics is in quantum computing. Using this computing time and complexity is reduced to a large extent. Using quantum states and magnetic spin, calculations can be done way faster than conventional calculators.
Market Dynamics
The need for faster speeds and higher transfer of data as well the ever-increasing size of data is the main factor influencing the global spintronics market. The global spintronics market will be 11.7 billion USD by 2020.
Market segmentation
Based on the type:
Semiconductor-based
Metal-based
Others
Based on geography
Asia-Pacific
Europe
North America
Rest of The World
Based on application
Data storage
Electric vehicles
Industrial motors
Magnetic Random-Access Memory
Magnetic sensing
Magnetic tunnel transistors
Semiconductor lasers
Spintronic Couplers
Quantum Computing
Microwave Devices
Others
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America and Europe use the highest number of spintronic technologies. The developing countries like India and China are major markets for electric vehicles due to increasing acceptance of the technology. The growing population and rising disposable income of middle class, coupled with rising air pollution are driving the demand for spintronics devices in populous countries of India and China. Even in Latin America, the usage of spintronics in R&D is quite high, with Brazil and Argentina leading the countries.
Key Players
Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation , Plures Technologies , NVE Corporation
