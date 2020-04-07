Reportocean.com “Global Next Generation Sequencing Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market – Premium Insight, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global next generation sequencing market is expected to grow from USD 4.96 billion 2017 to USD 18.63 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.82%.

“Increasing need of inexpensive sequencing devices in routine medical checkups and clinical settingsis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of next generation sequencing market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increasing need of inexpensive sequencing devices in routine medical checkups and clinical settings, need for operator independent accuracy and minimal hands-on time, transformation of clinical microbiology and public health laboratories, and need to develop the single workflow for cancer research, human identification applications, inherited disease research, and infectious disease research. However, some factors such as huge data processing and reimbursement uncertainty in clinical settings, limited supplementary standards and guidance for ngs applications, and lack of skilled professionals may hinder the market growth. The global next generation sequencing market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as the potential significance of ngs analysis in identifying cancer mutations, investigative ngs use to enable single cell genomics, service providers offering the cloud-based alternative to in-house platforms, and high degree of collaboration and m&a activity in market space. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to high library prep costs, security and privacy of concerns for ngs data, and data analysis and bioinformatics challenges. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global next generation sequencing market market.

On the basis of technology, the global next generation sequencing market is studied across Targeted Sequencing & Re-sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and Whole Genome Sequencing.

On the basis of type, the global next generation sequencing market is studied across NGS Data Analysis, Storage, & Management, NGS Platforms, Consumables, & Services, and Pre-sequencing.

On the basis of end user, the global next generation sequencing market is studied across Academic & Research Institutes, Infectious Diseases, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.

On the basis of application, the global next generation sequencing market is studied across Agriculture, Biomarker Discovery, Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, and Precision Medicine.

On the basis of geography, the global next generation sequencing market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Agilent Technologies, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global next generation sequencing market”

The key players profiled in the global next generation sequencing market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gatc Biotech AG, Genomatix GmbH, Illumina, Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Partek, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., PierianDx, Inc., Qiagen N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc..

