The global monopropylene glycol market can be segmented on the basis of grade, production method, end-use industries and region. On the basis of grade, it is sub-segmented into food grade and industrial grade. Industrial grade sub-segment is anticipated to lead the grade segment. The various end-user industries have high application of the monopropylene glycol. For instance, U.S government has approved the use of monopropylene in food packaging. Thus, it anticipated to be the primary reason for the growth of the sub-segment. On the basis of production method, it is sub-segmented into catalytic and non-catalytic. On the basis of end-use industries, it is sub segmented into paints & coatings, chemical, pharmaceutical, food industry, cosmetics & personal care and aerospace. Food industry is anticipated to lead the end-use industries segment. The growing application of the monopropylene glycol in different food additives is anticipated to be the primary reason for the growth of the sub-segment over the forecast period.

The Global Monopropylene Glycol Market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2018-2027. The rising demand for the monopropylene glycol in various end-use industries is anticipated to boost the global monopropylene glycol market during the forecast period.

By region, global monopropylene glycol market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to be the leading region for the global monopropylene glycol market. The growing application of the monopropylene glycol in various end-use industries such as food industry, pharmaceutical is anticipated to fuel the demand for the monopropylene glycol in the region.

The U.S government has approved the use of the monopropylene glycol in food packaging. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global monopropylene glycol market. The increasing industrialization is leading to expansion of the various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, food industry and cosmetics & personal care. This is in turn upsurge the market growth of the monopropylene glycol worldwide.

Rising industrialization is anticipated to expand various end-use industries. This is expected to propel the monopropylene glycol market globally.

The increasing industrialization across the globe is the main reason for the growth of the global monopropylene glycol market during the forecast period. The expansion of various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, food industry and cosmetics & personal care is increasing the application of the monopropylene glycol. The growing population coupled with the increasing application of the monopropylene glycol for food packaging.

The report titled “Monopropylene Glycol Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global monopropylene glycol market in terms of market segmentation by grade, by production method, by end-use industries and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global monopropylene glycol market which includes company profiling of key companies such as The Dow Chemical Company, Shell Chemicals, Airedale Chemical, Archer Daniels Midland Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., BAX Chemicals, Banner Chemicals Limited, Chemtex Speciality Limited, TMK Packers NZ Ltd., Solventis Ltd. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global monopropylene glycol market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

