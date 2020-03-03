The global modular UPS market is anticipated to reach around USD 3.9 billion by 2027at a CAGR around 13% during 2018-2027

Modular UPS is easy to maintain as only one module can be replaced and reinstalled which is comparatively simpler than traditional UPS system. Modular UPS is used to maintain the optimum efficiency of the system. The modular UPS consists of different modules that combine in series. The modules can be easy replaced upon failure or damage while working. The modular UPS originate with the continuous monitoring system which allows the system to monitor the failure and restore it quickly. The traditional UPS system does not have centralized architecture. However modular UPS has both centralized and decentralized architecture.
Market Size and Forecast
The global modular UPS market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 13% during 2018-2027. The global modular UPS market is anticipated to reach around USD 3.9 billion by 2027. The growing demand for the modular UPS is driven by reduced total cost, increasing demand for the colocation facilities and also easy installation of the module.The global modular UPS market can be segmented on the basis of solution, technology type, service and end-user industries. On the basis of solution, it is sub-segmented into 10-100 kVA, 101-250 kVA, 251-500 kVA and 501 kVA and above. 101-250 kVA solution is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate on the account of easy installation, easy maintenance and increasing capacity expansion. On the basis of technology, it is sub-segmented into centralized parallel architecture technology and de-centralized parallel architecture technology. On the basis of service type, it is sub-segmented into professional service and integration service. The integration service is anticipated to be the fastest developing sub-segment on the account of efficient power management system. On the basis of end-user industries, it is sub-segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, banking, transportation, IT & telecom, media and entertainment, retail and energy and utility.
By region, global modular UPS market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region on the account of growing small and medium scale enterprises (SMSE) coupled with the coupled with the infrastructure development is used to increase the demand for advanced technologies.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the global modular UPS market in the following segments:
By Solution:
10-100 kVA
101-250 kVA
251-500 kVA
501 kVA and Above
By Technology type:
Centralized parallel architecture technology
De-centralized parallel architecture technology
By Service type:
Professional service
Integration service
By End-User industries:
Healthcare
Manufacturing
BFSI
Public
Transportation
IT & telecom
Media and entertainment
Retail
Energy and utility
By Region
Global modular UPS market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.
Growth Drivers and Challenges
The growing number of data center is anticipated to be a major growth driver for the global modular UPS market during the forecast period. The low maintenance cost associated with the modular UPS is anticipated fuel the market for the modular UPS. The enhanced after service associated with modular UPS is also major factor driving the market growth of modular UPS. The efficiency of the modular UPS is high if it is working at its maximum capacity. The increasing awareness regarding the use of the modular UPS among various end-user industries is also major factor supporting the growth of global modular UPS market.However, complex shape and increasing the space and weight of the modular UPS is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Players
ABB Group
Emerson Electric Co.
Huawei Technologies Co.
Schneider Electric SE
Legrand
Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
AEG Power Solutions
Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd
Delta Electronics, Inc.
