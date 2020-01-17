The Global Mobile Device Management Market is projected to reach USD 13.70 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.01% from 2017 to 2025

The Global Mobile Device Management Market was valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.70 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.01% from 2017 to 2025.

Reportsintellect.com offers a latest published report on “Global Mobile Device Management Market Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 115 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Mobile Device Management (MDM) is the administration of mobile devices, such as smart phones, tablet computers, laptops and desktop computers. Using mobile device management one can deploy software, enable access to resources, track devices, remotely wipe data from devices, and apply browsing policies. MDM supports BYOD, helps in remote management of users and devices, controls device updates, enforces security policy and helps to maintain data backup and restore corporate data.

Top Companies are cover This Report:-

1.Blackberry Limited

2. Sophos Ltd.

3. Airwatch (Vmware Inc.)

4. Soti, Inc.

5. Citrix Systems, Inc.

6. Symantec Corporation

7. IBM Corporation

8. Amtel, Inc.

9. Capgemini

10. Microsoft Corporation

11. SAP SE

Get Sample PDF [email protected] https://www.reportsintellect.com/sample-request/256441

Reports Intellect Research Report categorizes the global Mobile Device Management Market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Mobile Device Management Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

By Deployment Model: Cloud-based, On-premise

By Component: Software, Network service management, Application management, Security management, Device management, Service, Managed Service, Implementation, Training and Support

By Vertical:

Government, BFSI, Transport and Logistics, Retail, Education, Manufacturing and Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences

Major Region Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Device Management Market Size

2.2 Mobile Device Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Device Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Mobile Device Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Device Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Device Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mobile Device Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mobile Device Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Mobile Device Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mobile Device Management Breakdown Data by End User

Get Best Discount on This [email protected] https://www.reportsintellect.com/discount-request/256441

Reasons to Buy

Current and future of Mobile Device Management Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The segment that is expected to dominate the Mobile Device Management Market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, Mobile Device Management Market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Mobile Device Management Market

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

About Us:-

Reports Intellect is your one-stop solution for everything related to market research and market intelligence. We understand the importance of market intelligence and its need in today’s competitive world.

Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you.

So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

PH – + 1-706-996-2927

US Address:

225 Peachtree Street NE,

Suite 400,

Atlanta, GA 30303