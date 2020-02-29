The global metal plating and finishing market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.23% to reach around USD 11,490.7 million by the end of 2023

Reportocean.com “Metal Plating & Finishing Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Metal Plating & Finishing Market Report Segmentation by Type (Metal Plating, Cleaning & Surface Preparation, Finishing & Protection, Others), by Material (Zinc, Nickel, Gold, Bronze, Tin, Others), by Process (Electroplating, Electroless Plating), by Application (Automotive Components, Machine Components, Aircraft Components, Medical Components, Others), and Region – Forecast till 2023

The global metal plating and finishing market was valued at USD 9,134.8 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.23% to reach around USD 11,490.7 million by the end of 2023. Metal plating and finishing provide many benefits to products made from metal and other materials, such as corrosion resistance, decorative appearance, and increased solderability. Plating is a manufacturing process in which a thin layer of metal is applied to a substrate to give it a smooth finish. The demand for metal plating and finishing is mainly driven by expanding end-use industries due to rebounding GDPs in North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The growth of the automotive industry in both developed and developing markets is also likely to drive market growth.

Metal plating and finishing find application in the aerospace industry as the structural integrity of components/parts of aircraft cannot be jeopardized. In this context, several parts of aircraft are pretreated with anticorrosive coatings or plating. The benefits of plating and finishing also include enhanced strength, aesthetic appearance, and reduced friction. Moreover, bend plating, used in interior products and parts such as trim, handles, and latches, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers, service providers, and technocrats in the global metal plating and finishing market in the coming years.

The global metal plating and finishing market has been segmented by process, type, material, and application. Based on process, the global metal plating and finishing market has been divided into electroplating and electroless plating. The electroplating segment accounted for the larger share of the global metal plating and finishing market and was valued at USD 5,349.4 million in 2017; it is expected to reach USD 6,589.9 million by the end of 2023. This market growth can be attributed to increasing demand in the automotive, aerospace, and heavy industries as electroplating helps to protect from radiation, abrasion, and other natural phenomena. The electroless plating segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the review period with the increasing use of electroless plating in the electrical and electronics industries due to its benefits such as increased resistance to corrosion, improved ductility, and resistance to wear.

On the basis of type, the global metal plating and finishing market has been classified as metal plating, cleaning and surface preparation, finishing and protection, and others. The metal plating segment accounted for the largest share of the global metal plating and finishing market and was valued at USD 4,297.5 million in 2017; it is expected to reach USD 5,143.0 million by the end of 2023. Cleaning and surface preparation are done prior to metal plating and finishing as the presence of grease, oil, corrosive particles, dirt, or other extraneous material affects the adherence, continuity, and general durability of plated deposits. Hence, the cleaning and surface preparation segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2017.

By application, the global metal plating and finishing market has been categorized as automotive components, machine components, medical components, aircraft components, and others. The automotive components segment accounted for the largest share of the global metal plating and finishing market and was valued at USD 3,792.1 million in 2017; it is expected to reach USD 4,536.2 million by the end of 2023. The expansion of the automotive industry in both developing and developed nations can be attributed to the increasing sales of commercial vehicles due to a high level of activity in the infrastructure sector, FDI inflow relaxations, government policies/plans/initiatives, and higher availability of credit and financing options.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America accounted for a 31.97% share and was valued at USD 2,986.6 million in 2017; it is expected to reach USD 3,555.4 million by the end of 2023. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the well-established end-use industries and rising demand for lightweight electric vehicles. Moreover, renegotiation on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and growing trilateral trade agreements are expected to fuel the demand for metal plating and finishing during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the second-largest share of the global metal plating and finishing market in 2017. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to rapid industrialization and the growth of end-use industries in emerging economies such as China, India, and South-East Asian nations including Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore. The markets in South America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to register moderate CAGRs during the review period due to industrialization and construction activities in the regions.

The European market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period. The presence of various renowned automotive OEMs in the region along with the growing industrial clusters in Eastern Europe is expected to drive the regional market growth. The significant presence of healthcare equipment manufacturers in the region is also expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

The markets in South America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness healthy growth rates during the forecast period. Industrialization in Brazil, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia are expected to drive the demand for metal plating and finishing in the regions.

The global metal plating and finishing market has been segmented on the basis of type, material process, application, and region.

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into metal plating, cleaning and surface preparation, finishing and protection, and others.

By material, the market has been divided into zinc, nickel, gold, bronze, tin, and others.

On the basis of process, the market has been classified as electroplating and electroless plating.

The application segments of the market are automotive components, machine components, aircraft components, medical components, and others.

The global metal plating and finishing market has been analyzed across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global metal plating and finishing market are DowDuPont (US), Pioneer Metal Finishing (US), Lincoln Industries (US), Anoplate Corporation (US), Arlington Plating Company (US), Atotech (US), Platform Specialty Products Corporation (US), CECO Environmental (US), Incertec (US), SPC (US), Coastline Metal Finishing (US), Dixie Industrial Finishing (US), and American Plating Company (US).

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of South America

> Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Egypt

o UAE

o Nigeria

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

> The global metal plating and finishing market was valued at USD 9,134.8 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 11,490.7 million at a CAGR of 4.23% % during the review period of 2018 to 2023.

> On the basis of process, the electroplating segment accounted for a 58.56% share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to be the larger revenue-generating segment, registering a CAGR of 3.87%, during the forecast period.

> Based on type, the metal plating segment accounted for a 47.04% share of the global market in 2017 and is likely to register a 3.37% CAGR to reach USD 5,143.0 million by the end of 2023.

> By material, the zinc segment accounted for a 39.82% share of the global market in 2017 and is likely to register a 3.97% CAGR to reach USD 1,352.9 million by the end of 2023.

> On the basis of applicaton, the automotive components segment accounted for a 52.97% share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to register a 7.85% CAGR to reach USD 4,508.2 million by the end of 2023.

> The market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2017 with a market value of USD 2,986.6 million and is expected to register a CAGR of around 3.27% to reach USD 3,555.4 million by the end of 2023.

> The increasing use of electroplating to protect metal parts or components in the end-use industries due to its superior properties such as high strength, reduced friction, and enhanced durability is expected to drive market growth.

Intended Audience

> Metal Plating and Finishing Chemicals Manufacturers

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Traders and Distributors of Metal Plating and Finishing Chemicals

> Metal Plating and Finishing Service Providers

> Potential Investors

> Government Bodies

> electroplating

> electroless plating

> metal plating & finishing

> metal plating & finishing chemicals

