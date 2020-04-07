Reportocean.com “Global Managed Network Security Services (MNSS) Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Managed Network Security Services (MNSS) Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global managed network security services market is expected to grow from USD 6.42 billion 2017 to USD 16.58 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.51%.

“Need to deliver advanced security while reducing IT complexityis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of managed network security services market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are need to deliver advanced security while reducing it complexity, increase need to reduce the deployment cost and reduce instances of downtime, evolving threat scenario and lack of core competencies, and the managed network security services offering a business edge to partners. However, some factors such as slas generally do not define the comprehensive division of responsibilities, inability to completely eliminate security risks, and scalability and automation limitations may hinder the market growth. The global managed network security services market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as all-encompassing customer support, increasing adoption across smes, and end-to-end secure solutions. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and organizations experiencing lack of control over the actual security. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global managed network security services market market.

On the basis of industry, the global managed network security services market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

On the basis of deployment, the global managed network security services market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premises.

On the basis of geography, the global managed network security services market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

The key players profiled in the global managed network security services market are BAE Systems PLC, BT Group PLC, CenturyLink, Inc., DXC Technology Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines?Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation, Orange Business Services SAS, Tata Communications, Ltd., Telef?nica, S.A., Trustwave Holdings, Inc.?, Verizon Communications, Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, and Wipro, Ltd..

