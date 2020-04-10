Reportocean.com “Global Isoflavones Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Isoflavones Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global isoflavones market is expected to grow from USD 18,371.68 million 2017 to USD 42,731.57 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.82%.

“Evidence use of isoflavones to prevent illness and promote good healthis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of isoflavones market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are evidence use of isoflavones to prevent illness and promote good health, anti-aging, anti-menopausal osteoporosis, and antitumor properties of isoflavones, and increasing research and product development of soy isoflavones. However, some factors such as and increasing focus on possible adverse reactions may hinder the market growth. The global isoflavones market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as increasing use in multiple functional food applications, and increasing availability through online distribution channels. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and criticism regarding health safety due to its estrogen-like properties. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global isoflavones market market.

On the basis of product, the global isoflavones market is studied across Capsule, Liquid, Powder, and Tablet.

On the basis of source, the global isoflavones market is studied across Chickpea, Red Clover, and Soybeans.

On the basis of application, the global isoflavones market is studied across Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, and Nutraceutical.

On the basis of geography, the global isoflavones market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Alaska Spring Pharmaceuticals: The potential growing player for the global isoflavones market”

The key players profiled in the global isoflavones market are Alaska Spring Pharmaceuticals, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Atlantic Essential Products, Frutarom Industries, Fujicco, GNC Holdings Inc., InVite Health, Life Extension, Medisys Biotech, NOW Foods, Novapac Laboratories, NutraScience Labs, Perennial Lifesciences, and SK Bioland.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global isoflavones market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global isoflavones market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global isoflavones market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global isoflavones market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global isoflavones market.

