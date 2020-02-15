Reportocean.com “Footwear Manufacturing Machines Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Footwear Manufacturing Machines Market by Solution (Product and Services), and Machine Type (Manual, Automatic, and Semi-Automatic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Footwear manufacturing machinery market Overview:

The global footwear manufacturing machinery market is expected to reach $23,372.1 million by 2025, from $16,836.3 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025. Footwear manufacturing machinery includes machines used for manufacturing & designing of shoe upper and insole parts, and it assembles and stabilizes these parts to form a finished shoe product. Companies such as Atom S.p.A, Brustia Alfameccanica S.r.l., Comec, and Comelz S.p.A are some of the leading players in the footwear manufacturing machines market.

The demand for footwear production is increasing rapidly, owing to change in lifestyle and fashion trends, which in turn boost the demand for footwear making machinery. Furthermore, the footwear making machinery simplifies the manufacturing process and increases production capacity and reduces operational time. These factors are majorly driving the demand for footwear making machinery. However, uncertainty in the manufacturing industry can hamper the growth of the footwear manufacturing machinery.

The global footwear manufacturing machinery market is segmented by solution, machine type, and region. The solutions segment includes various products and services related to the footwear manufacturing machinery. The product segment is further divided into cutting machine, lasting machine, shoe stitching machine, closing machines (upper assembly), bottoming machines, finishing machines, and others (insole making machine, managing & handling machine, and shoe repair machine). The service division is sub segmented into maintenance and repair services.

Based on machine type, the market is categorized into manual machine, semi-automatic machine, and automatic machine. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the footwear manufacturing machinery market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, owing to wide presence of footwear manufacturing companies and key presence of footwear making machinery manufacturers in Taiwan.

The key players analyzed in the report include ALC Tecnologie Adesive S.r.l., Atom S.p.A, Brustia Alfameccanica S.r.l., Comec, Comelz S.p.A, Dongguan Kingstone Shoe-making Machinery Co. Ltd., Elitron IPM S.r.l., Kou Yi Iron Works Co., Ltd., Orisol Taiwan Ltd., and True Ten Industrial Co., Ltd.

footwear manufacturing machinery Key Market Segments:

By Solutions

Product

Cutting machine

Lasting machine

Shoe stitching machine

Closing Machines (Upper Assembly)

Bottoming Machines

Finishing Machines

Others

Services

Maintenance

Repair

By Machine Type

Manual

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Italy

Germany

Spain

Romania

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

ALC Tecnologie Adesive S.r.l.

Atom S.p.A

Brustia Alfameccanica S.r.l.

Comec

Comelz S.p.A

Dongguan Kingstone Shoe-making Machinery Co. Ltd.

Elitron IPM S.r.l.

Kou Yi Iron Works Co., Ltd.

Orisol Taiwan Ltd.

True Ten Industrial Co., Ltd.

