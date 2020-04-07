Reportocean.com “Global ePrescribing Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global ePrescribing Market – Premium Insight, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global eprescribing market is expected to grow from USD 548.30 million 2016 to USD 2,532.56 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.08%.

“Improving patient safety and reduce prescription errorsis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of eprescribing market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are improving patient safety and reduce prescription errors, increasing patient convenience and medication compliance, and drug abuse prevention and improved drug surveillance. However, some factors such as implementation cost and roi, and technical complexity and data availability may hinder the market growth. The global eprescribing market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as integrating e-prescription software, and hipaa compliance. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to reluctance towards the adoption of technology, and security issues. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global eprescribing market market.”Integrated: The highest growing product for the global eprescribing market”

On the basis of product, the global eprescribing market is studied across Integrated and Standalone. Among all these product, the Integrated is projected to hold the largest market share while the Integrated has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”On-Cloud: The highest growing deployment for the global eprescribing market”

On the basis of deployment, the global eprescribing market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premises. Among all these deployment, the On-Cloud has captured the maximum market share while the On-Cloud has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Infectious Diseases: The highest growing end user for the global eprescribing market”

On the basis of end user, the global eprescribing market is studied across Infectious Diseases, Pharmacies, and Physicians. Among all these end user, the Infectious Diseases has captured the maximum market share while the Physicians has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Americas: The highest growing geography for the global eprescribing market”

On the basis of geography, the global eprescribing market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Americas is dominating the market with highest market size.

“AdvancedMD, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global eprescribing market”

The key players profiled in the global eprescribing market are AdvancedMD, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Bizmatics, Inc., CareCloud Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., DrFirst, Inc., MDToolbox, McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Relayhealth Corporation, Surescripts LLC, and athenahealth, Inc..

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Improving patient safety and reduce prescription errors

4.4.1.2. Increasing patient convenience and medication compliance

4.4.1.3. Drug abuse prevention and improved drug surveillance

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Implementation cost and ROI

4.4.2.2. Technical complexity and data availability

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Integrating e-prescription software

4.4.3.2. HIPAA compliance

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Reluctance towards the adoption of technology

4.4.4.2. Security issues

5. Global ePrescribing Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Integrated

5.3. Standalone

6. Global ePrescribing Market, by Deployment

6.1. Introduction

6.2. On-Cloud

6.3. On-Premises

7. Global ePrescribing Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Infectious Diseases

7.3. Pharmacies

7.4. Physicians

8. Global ePrescribing Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Americas ePrescribing Market

8.2.1. Americas ePrescribing Market, by Country

8.2.1.1. United States

8.2.1.2. Brazil

8.2.1.3. Canada

8.2.1.4. Mexico

8.2.1.5. Argentina

8.2.2. Americas ePrescribing Market, by Product

8.2.3. Americas ePrescribing Market, by Deployment

8.2.4. Americas ePrescribing Market, by End User

8.3. Europe, Middle East & Africa ePrescribing Market

8.3.1. Europe, Middle East & Africa ePrescribing Market, by Country

8.3.1.1. United Kingdom

8.3.1.2. Germany

8.3.1.3. France

8.3.1.4. Saudi Arabia

8.3.1.5. United Arab Emirates

8.3.1.6. Italy

8.3.1.7. Russia

8.3.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa ePrescribing Market, by Product

8.3.3. Europe, Middle East & Africa ePrescribing Market, by Deployment

8.3.4. Europe, Middle East & Africa ePrescribing Market, by End User

8.4. Asia-Pacific ePrescribing Market

8.4.1. Asia-Pacific ePrescribing Market, by Country

8.4.1.1. China

8.4.1.2. Japan

8.4.1.3. India

8.4.1.4. Australia

8.4.2. Asia-Pacific ePrescribing Market, by Product

8.4.3. Asia-Pacific ePrescribing Market, by Deployment

8.4.4. Asia-Pacific ePrescribing Market, by End User

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

