Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market, [By Category Type (Equipment, Services, and Materials); By Technology Type (Plasma Enhanced CVD, Low Pressure CVD, Atomic Layer CVD, Metal Organic CVD, and Others)]; By Application (Solar Products, Electronics, Data Storage, Medical Equipment, and Others); By Regions]: Market size & forecast, 2018 – 2026

The global chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market is anticipated to reach USD 47.2 billion by 2026. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) is a vapor deposition technology used for depositing thin films on different types of substrates. Some of the advantages associated with the chemical vapor deposition include conformal thickness, the materials can be deposited with very high purity, and that the deposition rate is higher relative to the physical deposition processes.

Globally growing semiconductor industry and increase in manufacturing of components for semiconductor devices has primarily driven the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market. Miniaturization of components is the greatest need of today’s microelectronics industry, which can be efficiently achieved by different chemical vapor deposition processes for achieving homogeneously thin films.

Rising manufacturing of solar modules and cells on account of growing number of solar power plants globally has also significantly contributed towards the growth of the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market. CVD is used for the preparation of high-temperature materials such as ceramics, tungsten, and others, in manufacturing of the solar cells, and high-temperature fibre composites. The CVD methods are also applied in many other applications such as textile surface functionalization, inorganic synthesis of materials, as coatings in many industrial applications, and in chemical preparation of advanced ceramics.

Among different types CVD, atomic layer chemical vapor deposition (ALCVD) and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) have witnessed high growth on account of their efficient characteristics and excellent outputs. Atomic layer CVD is widely used for achieving exceptionally conformal coatings, and PECVD is used for very high deposition rates on metal surfaces. Some of the major factors considered by the consumers for the type of CVD process include volatility of precursor material, surface, rate of deposition for each process, feasibility of each precursor at particular temperature and the material cost.

Miniaturization in the current scenario is an ever-growing trend that has significantly led the microelectronics industry and is driving the product innovation in the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market. Though the concept of miniaturization is very basic, taking something and making it smaller but comes with higher costs. Also, the concept is quite evident due to soaring demand for modern electronics, from embedded sensors to versatile to versatile electronics consumer products, the size of the device matters. Such outputs are greatly achieved by technologies such as atomic layer CVD and plasma-enhanced CVD.

CVD technology is broadly used in regions with high electronics & semiconductor manufacturing. Asia Pacific is the largest regional chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market for the chemical vapour deposition due to high population and more consumption & production of consumer electronics products. Similarly, the growing electronics industry of countries such as India, Thailand, and Korea to boost the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market in this region.

The global chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market is a consolidated industry. Some of the key players for the market include Veeco Instruments Inc., Praxair Surface Technologies, Lam Research Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., Ulvac, Inc., Adeka Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, and Air Liquide.

