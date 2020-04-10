Reportocean.com “Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global cannabis-infused edibles market is expected to grow from USD 562.56 million 2017 to USD 3,292.68 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.71%.

“Social acceptance of cannabis products globallyis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of cannabis-infused edibles market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are social acceptance of cannabis products globally, legal supply of quality-controlled cannabis available for sale, increasing demand of cannabis-infused foods and beverages, legalized production of cannabis in north america, and import and export of cannabis or cannabis products for medical and scientific purposes. However, some factors such as poor blending and inaccurate dosing can result in an dangerous consequences, product developers need to be constantly on their toes, and possessing, using, distributing or selling cannabis are subject to varying international laws may hinder the market growth. The global cannabis-infused edibles market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as new product development related to cannabis-infused foods and beverages, alternative to pharmaceutical medications to treat pain or insomnia, home grow cannabis for own products, and alcohol companies eyeing the cannabis edibles market. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and heavy taxes imposed on cannabis industry. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global cannabis-infused edibles market market.

On the basis of product, the global cannabis-infused edibles market is studied across Baked Products, Chocolates & Bars, Drinks, Gum & Sprays, and Sugar Candies.

On the basis of raw material, the global cannabis-infused edibles market is studied across Hemp CBD Oil and Marijuana CBD Oil.

On the basis of source, the global cannabis-infused edibles market is studied across Inorganic and Organic.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cannabis-infused edibles market is studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode.

On the basis of geography, the global cannabis-infused edibles market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Baked Bros: The potential growing player for the global cannabis-infused edibles market”

The key players profiled in the global cannabis-infused edibles market are Baked Bros, Bhang Corporation, Cannabis Energy Drink, Canopy Growth Corp, Dixie, Heineken, KANEH CO, KIVA CONFECTIONS, Kaya Holdings, Inc., Koios Beverage Corp., LOL Edibles, Lord Jones, Medically Correct, LLC., Mentor Capital, Inc., NightFood Holdings, Inc., Organigram Holdings Inc., Plus Products, and VCC BRANDS.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global cannabis-infused edibles market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global cannabis-infused edibles market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global cannabis-infused edibles market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global cannabis-infused edibles market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global cannabis-infused edibles market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Social acceptance of cannabis products globally

4.4.1.2. Legal supply of quality-controlled cannabis available for sale

4.4.1.3. Increasing demand of cannabis-infused foods and beverages

4.4.1.4. Legalized production of cannabis in North America

4.4.1.5. Import and export of cannabis or cannabis products for medical and scientific purposes

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Poor blending and inaccurate dosing can result in an dangerous consequences

4.4.2.2. Product developers need to be constantly on their toes

4.4.2.3. Possessing, using, distributing or selling cannabis are subject to varying international laws

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. New product development related to cannabis-infused foods and beverages

4.4.3.2. Alternative to pharmaceutical medications to treat pain or insomnia

4.4.3.3. Home grow cannabis for own products

4.4.3.4. Alcohol companies eyeing the cannabis edibles market

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Heavy taxes imposed on cannabis industry

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.5. Industry Rivalry

4.6. Legislative and Regulatory Framework

5. Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Baked Products

5.3. Chocolates & Bars

5.4. Drinks

5.5. Gum & Sprays

5.6. Sugar Candies

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

