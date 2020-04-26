Reportocean.com “Global Bunker Fuel Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Bunker Fuel Market by Type (Marine Gas Oil (MGO) and Residual Fuel Oil (RFO)), Commercial Distributor (Oil Majors, Large Independent, and Small Independent), and End User (Container, Bulk Carrier, Oil Tanker, General Cargo, Chemical Tanker, Fishing, Gas Tanker, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Bunker Fuel Market Overview:

The global bunker fuel market was valued at $137,215.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $273,050.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Bunker fuel is the fuel oil/gas delivered to the ships that are engaged in international navigation. The international navigation takes place via sea, coastal waters, and on waterways and inland lakes. In the marine industry, bunker fuel is classified into two major categories residual fuel oils and distillates. The marine distillate is divided into two categories, marine gas oil (MGO) and marine diesel oil (MDO). Marine gas oil is mostly used in small and highly rated diesel engines, which are found in many different ships. Residual fuel oil (HFO) is the high viscosity oil fuel. The most commonly used heavy fuels are IFO 180 and IFO 380.

Rise in offshore exploration & production (E&P) activity and an increase in seaborne trade are the factors that drive the growth of the global bunker fuel market. In addition, IMO’s regulations of the sulfur cap for marine fuels are also expected to drive the growth of the bunker fuel market. High investment cost involved in the development of bunker fuel infrastructure and regulatory framework is anticipated to hamper the growth of the bunker fuel market.

The global bunker fuel market is segmented based on type, commercial distributors, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into MGO and RFO. Based on the commercial distributors, it is classified into oil majors, largely independent, and small independent. Based on end user, it is classified into the container, bulk carrier, oil tanker, general cargo, the chemical tanker, fishing vessels, gas tanker, and others. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed and profiled in this report are BP PLC, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Lukoil, Sinopec Group, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Chevron Corporation, Petroleum Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Total S.A., and Neste.

Key Benefits for Bunker Fuel Market:

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global bunker fuel market from 2017 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

Profiles of leading players operating in the global technical textile market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Bunker Fuel Key Market Segments:

By Type

Marine Gas Oil (MGO)

Residual Fuel Oil (RFO)

By Commercial Distributor

Oil Majors

Large Independent

Small Independent

By End-User

Container

Bulk Carrier

Oil Tanker

General Cargo

Chemical Tanker

Fishing

Gas Tanker

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Continued…

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

