The global brain monitoring market is projected to reach $6,595 million by 2025

Brain monitoring is the process of identifying any abnormality in the functioning of the brain cells by exploring the structure and function of the brain. These are used to monitor neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, dementia, multiple sclerosis, sleep disorder, brain tumor, and others. The process involves the use of several brain monitoring devices to track brain functions such as the velocity of blood flow in the veins and arteries in the case of epilepsy and traumatic brain injury. The global brain monitoring market generated $3,850 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,595 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025.
The global brain monitoring market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to the increase in the geriatric population and rise in prevalence of neurological disorders. In addition, technological advancements are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, untapped markets in the developing countries is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints.
The global brain monitoring market is segmented into product type, procedure, application, and region. By product, the market is categorized into electroencephalography (EEG) devices, magnetoencephalography (MEG) devices, transcranial Doppler (TCD) devices, intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors, cerebral oximeters, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices, computerized tomography (CT) devices, positron emission tomography (PET) devices, sleep monitoring devices, electromyography (EMG) devices, and accessories. The accessories segmented in further classified into electrodes, sensors, pastes & gels, caps, cables, batteries, and others. Based on procedure, market is bifurcated invasive and non-invasive. Based on application, it is categorized into epilepsy, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, headache disorders, stroke, traumatic brain injuries, sleep disorders, and other diseases. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product Type
Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices
Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices
Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices
Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors
Cerebral Oximeters
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices
Computerized Tomography (CT) Devices
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Devices
Sleep Monitoring Devices
Electromyography (EMG) Devices
Accessories
Electrodes
Sensors
Pastes and Gels
Caps
Cables
Batteries
Others
By Procedure
Invasive
Non-invasive
By Application
Epilepsy
Dementia
Parkinson’s Disease
Huntington’s Disease
Headache Disorders
Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injuries
Sleep Disorders
Other Diseases
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
Japan
India
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.
CAS Medical Systems, Inc.
Compumedics Ltd.
General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)
Medtronic Plc.
Natus Medical Incorporated
Neural Analytics, Inc.
Siemens AG
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):
Cadwell Laboratories
Neurosoft Limited
Elekta A.B.
InfraSacn, Inc.
BrainScope Company, Inc.
