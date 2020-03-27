Reportocean.com “Global Automotive Transmission Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Automotive Transmission Market, [By Type (Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission, Dual Clutch Transmission, Continuously Variable Transmission); By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles); By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Others); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5177

The global Automotive Transmission Market is anticipated to reach around USD 304.5 billion by 2026. The diesel fuel type dominated the global market in 2017. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global automotive transmission market.

The significant increase in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, and growth in global automotive industry boosts the demand for automotive transmission in the coming years. The demand for luxury and comfortable vehicles has increased significantly, especially from the emerging economies driving the automotive transmission market growth. Consumers prefer comfortable and enhanced driving experience, which boosts the automotive transmission market. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions has encouraged market players to launch efficient automotive transmission systems. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and stringent government regulations would provide growth opportunities for this market in the coming years.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automotive transmission market. The governments in the region have introduced stringent regulations regarding vehicular emissions owing to environmental concerns. The growing demand for automobiles in the region, established automotive industry, and technological advancements would accelerate the demand for automotive transmission systems during the forecast period. The increasing economic growth, and increasing demand from countries such as China and India to further increase the adoption of automotive transmissions in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth. The high penetration of electric vehicles in the region promotes the adoption of automotive transmissions in the coming years. Asia-Pacific dominates the electric vehicle market due to the increasing population of vehicles and adoption of vehicular emission standards of the U.S. and European Union by Asia-Pacific countries. Moreover, concerns about rising pollution levels have accelerated the adoption of electric vehicles market in this region, thereby supporting the growth of the automotive transmission market.

The companies operating in the market include Magna International, Allison Transmission Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Continental AG, Schaeffler AG, Jatco Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., and GKN PLC. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Automotive Transmission Market Insights

3.1. Automotive Transmission – Industry snapshot

3.2. Automotive Transmission – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Automotive Transmission Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Automotive Transmission – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Automotive Transmission Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Automotive Transmission Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Automotive Transmission Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Automotive Transmission Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Automotive Transmission Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Automotive Transmission Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Automotive Transmission Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Manual Transmission

4.3. Automatic Transmission

4.4. Automated Manual Transmission

4.5. Dual Clutch Transmission

4.6. Continuously Variable Transmission

5. Automotive Transmission Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Passenger Vehicles

5.3. Light Commercial Vehicles

5.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5177

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]