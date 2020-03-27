Reportocean.com “Global Automotive Electronics Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Automotive Electronics Market, [By Application (Powertrain, ADAS, Safety Systems, Infotainment, Body Electronics, Others); By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles); By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5179

The Global Automotive Electronics Market is anticipated to reach around USD 490.6 billion by 2026. In 2017, the passenger vehicles dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global Automotive Electronics market.

The increasing demand for passenger cars, and growing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles majorly drives the market growth. The growing need to improve road safety, and introduction of stringent regulations to enhance vehicular safety and control emissions has accelerated the growth of the automotive electronics market. The development of autonomous vehicles along with growing demand for luxury and comfortable driving experience supports the growth of the market. Other factors driving the market growth include growing disposable income, technological advancements, and changing lifestyles. New emerging markets, and emerging consumer demographics would provide growth opportunities for automotive electronics market in the coming years.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automotive electronics market. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and growing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles accelerates the adoption of automotive electronics in the region. The strong growth in the automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, rising living standards and growing disposable income further increases the demand of automobiles in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth.

The global Automotive Electronics market is segmented on the basis of application, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into Powertrain, ADAS, Safety Systems, Infotainment, Body Electronics, and others. The sales channel segment is categorized into OEM, and aftermarket. OEM accounted for the dominant share in the global automotive electronics market in 2017. The vehicle types in the global automotive electronics market include passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Bosch Group, Atmel Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Hitachi Automotive, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ON Semiconductor Corp., OMRON Corporation., and STMicroelectronics N.V. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Automotive Electronics Market Insights

3.1. Automotive Electronics – Industry snapshot

3.2. Automotive Electronics – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Automotive Electronics Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Automotive Electronics – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Automotive Electronics Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Automotive Electronics Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Automotive Electronics Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Automotive Electronics Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Automotive Electronics Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Automotive Electronics Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Automotive Electronics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Powertrain

4.3. ADAS

4.4. Safety Systems

4.5. Infotainment

4.6. Body Electronics

4.7. Others

5. Automotive Electronics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Vehicle Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Passenger Vehicles

5.3. Commercial Vehicles

6. Automotive Electronics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Sales Channel

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. OEM

6.3. Aftermarket

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5179

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]