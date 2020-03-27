Reportocean.com “Global Automotive ECU Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Automotive ECU Market, [By Application (Infotainment & Communication System, ADAS & Safety System, Powertrain System, Body Controls System, Climate Control System, Others); By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Utility Vehicles); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5175

The global Automotive ECU Market is anticipated to reach around USD 67.7 billion by 2026. In 2017, the passenger vehicles segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global Automotive ECU market.

The expanding global automotive industry, along with increasing demand for passenger cars majorly drives the market growth. The adoption of electric vehicles has increased significantly owing to stringent government regulations regarding vehicular emissions, thereby supporting market growth. Other factors driving the market growth include growing demand of ADAS systems, technological advancements, and modernization of vehicles. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and increasing demand of vehicles would provide growth opportunities for automotive ECU market in the coming years.

Market players operating in the global automotive ECU market are investing significantly in research and development and technological innovation to develop advanced products to meet the growing consumer demands. The development of autonomous vehicles is significantly increasing the demand for automotive ECU. Electric vehicles are increasingly being adopted worldwide owing to stringent regulations regarding vehicular emissions.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automotive ECU market. The primary factors driving the automotive ECU market growth in the region include established automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and emissions accelerates the adoption of automotive ECU in the region. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, increasing development of autonomous vehicles, and growing automotive modernization further increases the demand of automotive ECU in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Denso Corporation, Lear Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv Inc, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., and Infineon Technologies AG. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5175

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-away

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Automotive ECU Market Insights

3.1.Automotive ECU – Industry snapshot

3.2.Automotive ECU – Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Automotive ECU Market Dynamics

3.3.1.Automotive ECU – Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Automotive ECU Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2.Automotive ECU Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Automotive ECU Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3.Threat of substitute

3.4.4.Threat of new entrant

3.4.5.Degree of competition

3.5.Automotive ECU Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6.Automotive ECU Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7.Automotive ECU Industry Trends

3.8.Competitive Ranking Analysis

4.Automotive ECU Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

4.1.Key Findings

4.2.Infotainment & Communication System

4.3.ADAS & Safety System

4.4.Powertrain System

4.5.Body Controls System

4.6.Climate Control System

4.7.Others

5.Automotive ECU Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Vehicle Type

5.1.Key Findings

5.2.Passenger Vehicles

5.3.Commercial Vehicles

5.4.Utility Vehicles

6.Automotive ECU Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

6.1.Key Findings

6.2.North America

6.2.1.US.

6.2.2.Canada

6.2.3.Mexico

6.3.Europe

6.3.1.Germany

6.3.2.UK

6.3.3.France

6.3.4.Italy

6.3.5.Rest of Europe

6.4.Asia-Pacific

6.4.1.China

6.4.2.India

6.4.3.Japan

6.4.4.Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5.Latin America

6.5.1.Brazil

6.5.2.Middle East & Africa

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5175

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]