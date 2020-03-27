Reportocean.com “Global Automotive Cold-End Exhaust After Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Automotive Cold-End Exhaust After market, [By Type (Basic, Performance); By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The global Automotive Cold-End Exhaust Aftermarket is anticipated to reach around USD 6,263 million by 2026. In 2017, the passenger vehicles segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Europe accounted for the majority share in the global Automotive Cold-End Exhaust Aftermarket.

The expanding global automotive industry, along with increasing demand for passenger cars majorly drives the market growth. The stringent government regulations regarding vehicular emissions support the market growth. Other factors driving the market growth include growing development of autonomous vehicles, technological advancements, and modernization of vehicles. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and increasing environmental concerns would provide growth opportunities for automotive cold-end exhaust Aftermarket in the coming years.

Market players operating in the global Automotive Cold-End Exhaust Aftermarket are investing significantly in research and development and technological innovation to develop advanced products to meet the growing consumer demands. The stringent regulations rising environmental concerns, and emission norms have significantly increasing the demand for automotive cold-end exhaust aftermarket.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest share in the automotive cold-end exhaust Aftermarket. The primary factors driving the market growth in the region include established automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and emissions accelerates the adoption of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific automotive cold-end exhaust Aftermarket is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, increasing development of autonomous vehicles, and growing automotive modernization further increases the demand of automotive cold-end exhaust Aftermarket in the region.

The leading companies profiled in the report include Faurecia, Dynomax Ultra Flo, Flowmaster, Inc., Tenneco Inc., Rogue Engineering, MagnaFlow, Bosal Group, Eberspächer Exhaust Aftermarket GmbH & Co. KG, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

