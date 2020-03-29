Reportocean.com “Global automated test equipment Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Automated Test Equipment Market, [By Type (Non-Memory, Memory, Discrete); By Component (Industrial PCs, Probers, Mass Interconnect, Others); By End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, IT and Telecommunication, Others); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The global automated test equipment market is anticipated to reach around $5,058 million by 2026. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global Automated Test Equipment market.

The expanding range of consumer electronic devices coupled with growing complexity in design of consumer electronic devices majorly drives the automated test equipment market growth. The adoption of automated test equipment has increased significantly owing to growing need for effective testing in semiconductor and electronics industry, and shift towards energy efficient ICs. Other factors driving the market growth include technological advancements, modernization of vehicles, development of autonomous vehicles, and rising demand for wireless networks. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and commercialization of Internet of Things would provide growth opportunities for Automated Test Equipment market in the coming years.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automated test equipment market. The established semiconductor and consumer electronics industries, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. The increasing modernization of vehicles, and growth in the global automotive industry further accelerate the adoption of automated test equipment. The increasing economic growth in countries such as China and India also increases the adoption of automated test equipment in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the automated test equipment market growth. The high penetration of electric vehicles in the region coupled with increasing development of autonomous vehicles promotes the adoption of automated test equipment. The rising demand for wireless networks and growth in penetration of connected devices supports the market growth in the region.

The major players in the automated test equipment market include Teradyne, Inc., Roos Instruments, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Star Technologies, Inc., Aeroflex, Inc., LTX-Credence Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Aemulus Holdings, Chroma ATE, Inc., and Marvin Test Solutions, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Automated Test Equipment Market Insights

3.1. Automated Test Equipment – Industry snapshot

3.2. Automated Test Equipment – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Automated Test Equipment Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Automated Test Equipment – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Automated Test Equipment Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Automated Test Equipment Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Automated Test Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Automated Test Equipment Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Automated Test Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Automated Test Equipment Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Automated Test Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Non-Memory

4.3. Memory

4.4. Discrete

5. Automated Test Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Component, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Industrial PCs

5.3. Probers

5.4. Mass Interconnect

5.5. Others

6. Automated Test Equipment Market Size and Forecast by End-User, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Consumer Electronics

6.5. Aerospace and Defense

6.6. IT and Telecommunication

6.7. Others

7. Automated Test Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. US.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Middle East & Africa

Continued..

