Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: by Product Type (Non-immersive Systems, Semi-Immersive Projection System, Fully-Immersive Head Mounted Systems), by Application (Education & Training, Video Games, Media, Tourism, Social Media), and Region – Forecast till 2025

Market analysis

Virtual reality and augmented reality is currently taking the consumer driven world forward. Its mainly concentrates on various commercial sectors, for example, medicinal services and life sciences, gaming, and education. By joining the equipment and programming of parts, the virtual reality copies the surrounding and displays it on a 3D scale. The augmented reality on the other hand, mixes the virtual and the real world by making use of software kit platforms. It uses simple equipment including tablets and smartphones that makes the augmented reality more accessible. The boom in the gaming industry is one of the major factors behind the growth of the Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market. The global augmented reality and virtual reality market is growing at 73.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025) and is expected to cross the value of USD 767.67 billion by 2025.

Market segmentation

Based on its product, the global augmented reality and virtual reality market is segmented into semi-immersive projection system, non-immersive systems, and fully-immersive head mounted systems. On the basis of its application, the market is divided into video games, education & training, media, social media and tourism.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global augmented reality and virtual reality market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Major players in the augmented reality and virtual reality market include names like DAQRI LLC (U.S.), Wikitude GmbH (Austria), Terminal Eleven (SkyView), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), and Sony Corporation (Japan), Zapper Limited (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Blippar.com (U.K.), EON Reality Inc. (U.S.), Augmented Pixels Inc. (U.S.), HP Inc. (U.S.), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumption & Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Secondary Research

4.3 Primary Research

4.4 Forecast Model

5 Market Landscape

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of new entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers

5.1.4 Threat of substitute

5.1.5 Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

