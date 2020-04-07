Reportocean.com “Global Aircraft Communication Systems Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Aircraft Communication Systems Market – Premium Insight, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global aircraft communication systems market is expected to grow from USD 3,024.28 million 2017 to USD 7,632.68 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.14%.

“Incorporation of next generation technologies in aircraft communication systemis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of aircraft communication systems market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are incorporation of next generation technologies in aircraft communication system, increasing aircraft deliveries due to rising air passenger traffic, and shift of airlines from ground-based navigation surveillance to satellite-based navigation surveillance. However, some factors such as and radio spectrum availability issues may hinder the market growth. The global aircraft communication systems market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as commercial off-the-shelf (cots) technology in aircraft communication system, increase in demand for next-generation ip systems, and commercialization of unmanned aerial vehicles (uavs). In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and signal congestion in satellite frequency bands. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global aircraft communication systems market market.

On the basis of component, the global aircraft communication systems market is studied across Antennas, Receivers, Transceivers, and Transmitters.

On the basis of product, the global aircraft communication systems market is studied across Datalink Communications, High Frequency Communications, Satellite Communications, and VHF/UHF/L-Band.

On the basis of fit, the global aircraft communication systems market is studied across Linefit Aircraft and Retrofit Aircraft.

On the basis of end user, the global aircraft communication systems market is studied across Civil & Commercial and Military & Defense.

On the basis of platform, the global aircraft communication systems market is studied across Fixed-wing Aircraft and Rotary-wing Aircraft.

On the basis of geography, the global aircraft communication systems market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Cobham PLC: The potential growing player for the global aircraft communication systems market”

The key players profiled in the global aircraft communication systems market are Cobham PLC, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH, Saab AB, Thales S.A., and Universal Avionics Systems Corporation.

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

