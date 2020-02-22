The Future of LED Market | Trends in 2019

Defined by energy efficiency and improved controllability, the advent of light-emitting diodes (LED) is considered revolutionary. By late 2014, LED lighting constituted a substantial share of the global lighting market. The trend is anticipated to continue through the report’s forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

A light emitting diode is defined as a two-lead semiconductor light source. Being a p-n junction diode, it emits light when activated. The recent developments introduced in LEDs allow them to be used in environmental lighting. LEDs have been witnessing surging demand worldwide due to the advantages they offer over incandescent light sources. These include lower energy consumption, improved physical robustness, longer lifetime, faster switching, and smaller size.

LEDs boast disparate characteristics. Thus, their applications are as diverse as aviation lighting, headlamps, automotive, general lighting, forensic, health care, advertising, signals and signage, lighted wallpapers, camera flashes, mobile devices, and electronic devices. LEDs have emerged as a powerful source for lighting; however, they remain somewhat more expensive and require more precise heat and electricity management than compact fluorescent lamps of similar output.

Request to View Brochure of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10685

The report on light emitting diodes presents key insights into the growth trajectory exhibited by the LED market over the last few years. An in-depth study of the various economic, social, and commercial factors poised to impact the market over the forthcoming years makes a valuable inclusion in the report.

Global LED Market: Key Opportunities and Threats

The growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of the longer lifespan of LEDs has been leading to their widespread adoption. The market is also expected to gain impetus from the declining prices of LED lamps, their growing application in display back lighting, and the high efficacy offered by LED lamps.