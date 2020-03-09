The FinFET Technology Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

“Global FinFET Technology Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

A Fin Field-effect transistor (FinFET) is a MOSFET tri-gate transistor built on a substrate where the gate is placed on two, three, or four sides of the channel or wrapped around the channel, forming a double gate structure. These devices have been given the generic name “”finfets”” because the source/drain region forms fins on the silicon surface. The FinFET devices have significantly faster switching times and higher current density than the mainstream CMOS technology.

North America accounted for the majority market share of the overall FinFET technology market in 2017.

The global FinFET Technology market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on FinFET Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FinFET Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TSMC

Samsung

Intel

GlobalFoundries

United Microelectronics

Qualcomm

MediaTek

ARM

Xilinx

SMIC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

22nm

20nm

16nm

14nm

10nm

7nm

By Product

CPU

SoC

FPGA

GPU

MCU

Network Processor

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Computers and Tablets

Wearables

High-End Networks

Automotive

