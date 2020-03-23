The Facilities Management Services Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Analytical Research Cognizance shares report on “Facilities Management Services Market” which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Latest market research report titled Facilities Management Services Market in India 2014 outlines how the facilities management segment has now been elevated to a strategic level of importance. India embraced facilities management services when companies started outsourcing their non-core activities to different vendors.

Non-core activities comprise the paraphernalia of activities such as HVAC, maintenance and cleaning, plumbing and others that are placed at the service of the core businesses by facilities management service providers in such a way so as to protect an organization’s capital investment in real estate.

The Indian facilities management services market is growing at an impressive rate but is largely dominated by the unorganized segment. Several factors such as the rise in infrastructural development, boom in real estate, and growth in retail and hospitality sectors account for the bulk of the growth in the facilities management services.

Witnessing the immense growth potential that the sector promises, many players including foreign players have dotted the Indian market. Though there are no government strictures regulating the market, the facilities management services sector is defined by the presence of an industry body, namely the Indian Facilities Management Association.

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public Companies

1. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Private Companies

1. A2Z Infraservices Ltd.

2. BVG India Ltd.

3. Compass India Support Services Pvt. Ltd

4. Dusters Total Solutions Services Pvt. Ltd.

5. George Maintenance Services Pvt. Ltd.

6. Mechbulls Management Services Pvt. Ltd.

7. Property Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

8. Updater Services Pvt. Ltd.

9. ISS Facilities Services India Pvt. Ltd.

10. Knight Frank India Pvt. Ltd.

11. L J Hooker India

12. Tenon Property Services Pvt. Ltd.

Some Points from TOC:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Aug 2013 – Jan 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5: Facilities Management Services – Introduction, Objective, Types

Slide 6: Facilities Management Services – Services Segmentation (2013)

Slide 7: Facilities Management Services – Applications

Market Overview

Slide 8: Facilities Management Services – Global Market Overview

Slide 9: Facilities Management Services – Demand Segmentation (2013)

Slide 10: Facilities Management Services – Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise; 2013 – 2018e), Market Segmentation (2013)

Slide 11: Facilities Management Services – Geographic Distribution (2013)

Slide 12: Facilities Management Services – Supply Chain Analysis

Slide 13: Facilities Management Services – Cost Break-up

Slide 14: Facilities Management Services – Industrial/Residential Break-up (2013)

Types of Contracts

Slide 15-19: Types of Contracts

Slide 20: Contract Segmentation

