The European Steering and Suspension Parts Market 2012-2022: Market Size, Market Forecast and Recommendations

The steering and suspension parts market in Europe has been affected by the degradation of many roads following the European economic recession. Potholes and poor road surfaces in many countries have impacted the longevity of steering and suspension parts, with the volumes sold increasing 6.1% in 2012–17, whilst values grew by 14.3% over the same period, reflecting the use of lighter-weight and more corrosion-resistant metals such as aluminum and plastic in their manufacture.

Looking to the future, volumes are forecast to grow by 12.7% across Europe whilst values are expected to increase by 19.1% as the trend for light-weighting materials continues.

The increasing number of vehicles on the road, longer vehicle lifespans, increasing annual mileages and wear resulting from harsher driving conditions will lead to the growth of the steering and suspension parts market in Europe, which is expected to show strong growth over the next few years, reaching revenues of €21,481,379,921 by 2022.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2663595

As the European economy has recovered and entered another phase of growth, so too has the number of new vehicle sales, with SUVs in particular continuing to demonstrate high levels of growth. New vehicle sales are continuing to surge, supported by growing levels of employment, low — but rising — rates of inflation and historically low interest rates.

Scope:

– As vehicles become more sophisticated and the quality of suspension parts improves, the volume and value of the tie rod end market is expected to grow. Between 2012 and 2017, volumes increased by 6.3%, whilst values increased by 15.0%. By 2022, volumes are forecast to grow by 12.0%, whilst values are forecast to rise by a much greater margin of 19.3% over the same period.Between 2012 and 2017, the volume of the European track control arm market grew by 6.2%, with values increasing by14.3%. These strong performances are forecast to continue towards 2022.

— The volume of stabilizer link bars sold between 2012 and 2017 grew 5.9% with values increasing by 13.8%. Between 2018 and 2022, volumes are forecast to grow by 13%, with value growth again set to outstrip volume growth, with forecast growth being 18.4% over the same period.

Reasons to buy:

– This Trend Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of the European steering & suspension parts market based on insights from within GlobalData’s proprietary aftermarket database, consumer insight from our bespoke annual survey and interviews with industry experts.

— The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.

— The broad but detailed perspective will help manufacturers and retailers to understand and succeed in the challenging steering & suspension market.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2663595

Key Points from TOC:

Executive summary

Overview

Section 1: Sector Trends

Section 2: Market Size: Volumes & Values 2012–2016

Section 2: Tie Rod Ends: Market Overview 2012–2017

Section 2: Tie Rod Ends: Market Volumes 2012–2017

Section 2: Tie Rod Ends: Market Values 2012–2017

Section 2: Track Control Arms: Overview 2012–2017

Section 2: Track Control Arms: Market Volumes 2012–2017

Section 2: Track Control Arms Market Values 2012–2017

Section 2: Stabilizer Link Bars: Overview 2012–2017

Section 2: Stabilizer Link Bars: Market Volumes 2012–2017

Section 2: Stabilizer Link Bars Market Values 2012–2017

Section 3: Market Forecast: Volumes & Values 2018–2022

Section 3: Tie Rod Ends: Market Overview 2018–2022

Section 3: Tie Rod Ends: Market Volumes 2018–2022

Section 3: Tie Rod Ends: Market Values 2018–2022

Section 3: Track Control Arms: Market Overview 2018- 2022

Section 3: Track Control Arms: Market Volumes 2018–2022

Section 3: Track Control Arms: Market Values 2018–2022

Section 3: Stabilizer Link Bars: Market Overview 2018–2022

Section 3: Stabilizer Link Bars: Market Volumes 2018–2022

Section 3: Stabilizer Link Bars: Market Values 2018–2022

Section 4: Channel Shares

Section 4: Track Control Arms: Channel Shares 2017

Section 4: Tie Rod Ends: Channel Shares 2017

Section 4: Stabilizer Link Bars: Channel Shares 2017

Section 4: Track Control Arms: Channel Shares 2022

Section 4: Channel Shares

Section 4: Tie Rod Ends: Channel Shares 2022

Section 4: Stabilizer Link Bars: Channel Shares 2022

Section 5: Sector Trends

Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/the-european-steering-and-suspension-parts-market-2012-2022-market-size-market-forecast-and-recommendations

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]