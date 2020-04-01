The Enterprise Mobility Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Enterprise Mobility Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Major industry verticals including Retail, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance followed by Pharmaceuticals, Transportation and Logistics happen to be the foremost adopters of enterprise mobility in India.

Growth in nation’s GDP has infused a significant boost within these industries, as a result of which an urge to attain maximum work efficiency from the workforce and manage an optimal profitability has risen amongst majority of enterprises. Adoption of enterprise mobility in India has already attained a full swing and is expected to intensify in the near future, thereby providing ample opportunities for vendors to capitalize on.

The report begins with an introduction section, explaining the enterprise mobility architecture and its stakeholders, followed by a realistic illustration of the entire ecosystem and the respective players operating within the system.

Market overview section of the report talks about the Indian market as a whole and highlights crucial aspects of the market such as factors driving the market and major mobility adopting verticals. The section features forecasted market figures (2011-2015e) and a split of the market with respect to the large business, government & Education sector and SMBs in 2011. Enterprise mobility opportunity section provides readers with a strategic forecast of the potential enterprise mobility users by the end of 2015. Going with the current trends in the market, India will have a sizeable population of around 130 mn Smartphone equipped workforce population by the end of 2015. Post enterprise mobility adoption, some of the key business functions which are affected positively have been illustrated with respect to their priority. Moving along, the report lists some generic benefits of enterprise mobility adoption. The section also lists down a comparative study of the demand scenario of some of the key business functions, business solutions and mobile platforms. The section has been designed specifically to provide readers with a clear picture of the demand scenario in the coming 2-3 years. Currently, Small and Medium Businesses in India contribute to about 65% of the overall market. The market share is expected to reach a figure close to 70% by the end of 2015.

Areas of implementation section, explains the role of enterprise mobility within the major operational functions of an organization. The report also states the major technologies used for mobilizing enterprise data and an explanation of the key solutions available in the market.

An analysis of drivers explains the factors inflicting growth in the industry including abundant presence of handheld devices, continual replacement of office PCs with laptops/ Netbooks, roll out of high speed connectivity, low data access charges and declining hardware prices, while major challenges identified for the industry includes security concerns and device compatibility.

Industry outlook section in the report talks about a dynamic range of mobility adopting industries in India. The industry verticals considered for this section comprises of BFSI, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Chemicals, Automotive, Hospitality & Real Estate, Transport & Logistics, Retail and Consumer Durables. It further lists down some of the current enterprise mobility users from across these industries along with the solutions they have incorporated. The section will provide readers with strategic insights regarding the prevailing opportunities present in the market and can be very useful for lead generation for enterprise mobility vendors in the market.

Enterprise mobility players have been profiled in details within the report which enables readers to get a clear picture of the current competitive scenario. The section lists the basic details of the players such as corporate information, business highlights and key members. The section also features financial analysis of key vendors which in turn provides us with the financial health of players.

Sales Intelligence section in the report is a value added package, wherein key relevant point of contact of major enterprise mobility vendors has been profiled. Contacts profiled within the section have been selected so as to provide the most effective point of communication and hence can be effectively used for sales and lead generation purposes.

The report concludes with the case studies section which comprises of a collection of major real life examples of enterprise mobility adoption across key verticals. The report also features strategic recommendations section which contains an analysis of the growth strategies of the enterprise mobility market in India. Being completely technology oriented, implementation of enterprise mobility requires immense technological foresight and demands constant upgradation to newer and better technology.

Drivers and Challenges

