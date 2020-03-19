The eLearning Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “ELearning Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025
The study objectives are to present the ELearning Market development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global ELearning market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global ELearning Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the ELearning Market development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ELearning are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
K12 Inc
Pearson
White Hat Managemen
Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K
Bettermarks
Scoyo
Languagenut
Beness Holding, Inc
New Oriental Education & Technology
XUEDA
AMBO
XRS
CDEL
Ifdoo
YINGDING
YY Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education
Test Preparation
Reskilling and Online Certifications
Higher Education
Language and Casual Learning
Market segment by Application, split into
K 12 Students
College Students
Job Seekers
Working Professionals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Points from TOC for ELearning Market:
Chapter One: ELearning Market Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global ELearning Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: ELearning Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: ELearning Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: ELearning Market: United States
Chapter Six: ELearning Market: Europe
Chapter Seven: ELearning Market: China
Chapter Eight: ELearning Market: Japan
Chapter Nine: ELearning Market: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: ELearning Market: India
Chapter Eleven: ELearning Market: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: ELearning Market International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: ELearning Market Forecast 2018-2025
Chapter Fourteen: ELearning Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: ELearning Market Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Table eLearning Key Market Segments
Table Key Players eLearning Covered
Table Global eLearning Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global eLearning Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025
Figure Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education Figures
Table Key Players of Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education
Figure Test Preparation Figures
Table Key Players of Test Preparation
Figure Reskilling and Online Certifications Figures
Table Key Players of Reskilling and Online Certifications
Figure Higher Education Figures
Table Key Players of Higher Education
Figure Language and Casual Learning Figures
Table Key Players of Language and Casual Learning
Table Global eLearning Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure K 12 Students Case Studies
Figure College Students Case Studies
Figure Job Seekers Case Studies
Figure Working Professionals Case Studies
Figure eLearning Report Years Considered
Table Global eLearning Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global eLearning Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global eLearning Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global eLearning Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Global eLearning Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global eLearning Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global eLearning Market Share by Regions 2018
..Continued
