The e-Tailing Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest market research report titled e-Tailing Market in India 2014 captures the current scenario of the e-Tailing market in India. Online shopping has caught the fancy of the common people in an extravagant manner.

Presently, as more and more people are hard pressed for time and look for time saving alternatives for practically every kind of activities, shopping online has earmarked a new trend. The Indian retail has taken an online turn as well to capitalize on this new concept, thereby heralding a new era of e-tailing.

Though e-commerce has been prominent in the online domain for quite some time, yet it differentiates from e-tailing in the sense that while the former includes sale of goods and services, the latter pertains to only goods.

Though there are certain inhibitions regarding the prospect of e-tailing in the country, however, with increasing internet and credit card penetration and general tendency amongst consumers to explore new avenues, this form of shopping has suddenly received a new lease of life and is well on its way for further growth.

Furthermore, the humongous presence of smart handheld devices and the explosion in the social media user base in India has opened doors for e-Tailers to tap the unexplored territories of the market. As more and more people are getting used to the usage of internet, especially among the social media domain, it can be anticipated that the e-Tailing market will gain further traction in the coming 2-3 years.

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public Companies

1. Amazon Inc.

Private Companies

1. eBay India Pvt. Ltd.

2. Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

3. Future Bazaar India Ltd.

4. Gold Square Sales India Pvt. Ltd.

5. Jasper Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

6. Koovs Marketing Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

7. Robemall Apparels Pvt. Ltd.

8. TV18 Home Shopping Network Ltd.

9. Vector e-Commerce Pvt. Ltd.

10. Xerion Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Some points From TOC:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11 – 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jun 2013 – Nov 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Aug 2013 – Jan 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09 – 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13), FDI: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5: Online Retailing – Evolution in India

Slide 6: Illustration – e-Commerce System Work Model

Slide 7: Illustration – Transaction Flow within an e-Commerce System

Market Overview

Slide 8: e-Tailing India Overview, e-Tailing Market Size & Growth (2013-2018e) and e-Tailing Major Players India (2012)

Slide 9: e-Tailing Market in India – 2013 Snapshot

Slide 10: Foreign Direct Investment Scenario – Government of India’s Intervention

Slide 11-14: e-Tailing Formats

Slide 15-16: e-Tailing Benefits

Slide 17: e-Tailing – 4P’s of Marketing

Slide 18: e-Tailing – Key Success Factors

e-Commerce Technology

Slide 19: e-Commerce Website Design

Slide 20: e-Commerce Website Development Phase

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 21: Drivers & Challenges – Summary

Slide 22: Increased Spending Power, Total no. of Household (mn) (2005, 2015e, 2025e) and Aggregate Annual Disposable Income (2005, 2015e, 2025e)

Slide 23-24: Increasing Internet Penetration and PC users, PC and Tablet PC Sales India (2009-10, 2011-12 & 2012-13), Total Internet Subscribers India (Quarter wise 2012), Number of Broadband Subscribers India (Quarter wise 2012), Internet and Broadband Subscribers India (Quarter wise 2013)

Slide 25-26: Ease of Transaction, Credit Card Transactions and Debit Card Transactions (Value and Volume) and Benefits of Online Transaction

Slide 27: Need to Save Time

Slide 28: Online Advertising and Customer Acquisition Costs

Slide 29: Losses Incurred for COD, Transaction Split – e-Commerce India (2012), COD Expenses – e-Commerce Vendor India

Slide 30: Cost Stack-ups

Trends

Slide 31: Trends – Summary

Slide 32-34: Major Trends in the Market – Changes in Business Models

Slide 35: Refreshed Strategies

Competitive Landscape

Slide 36: Illustration – Example of e-Commerce Ecosystem

Slide 37: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 38-40: Competitive Benchmarking (FY 2012)

Slide 41-45: Major Public Player

Slide 46-93: Major Private Players

