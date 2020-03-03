The e-Payment Solutions Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “e-Payment Solutions Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
Latest report on the ‘e-Payment Solutions Market in India 2014′. With India being termed as a cash-based economy and aided by the recent focus by government on digital payments, strong growth is expected by the e-payment solutions market in the country.
Download PDF Sample of e-Payment Solutions Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/233345
Substantial number of customers is seen getting registered for internet banking facility and there has been a considerable increase in the usage reflected in funds transfer through National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).
In a similar context, mobile payment solutions, a subset of e-payment solutions, is also witnessing profound growth and is poised to grow in future. However, contradictions still loom large riding on the fact that e-payment solution has not quite taken off as the preferred mode of transaction completely.
Netscribes’ latest market research report titled e-Payment Solutions Market in India 2014 states that payments through credit and debit cards have risen due to rising consumer awareness and internet penetration. Additionally, the Reserve bank of India has also been playing a catalytic role through policy and other regulatory framework to foster greater adoption of such payment solutions.
Though driving factors such as growth in e-commerce, increasing internet penetration, adoption of mobile devices, cost saving factor compared to printing notes, ease of transaction and soaring use by government have facilitated growth of the sector, challenges like security issues and lack of awareness and low service quality have implemented a steady growth of the same.
Brief about e-Payment Solutions Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/e-payment-solutions-market-in-india-2014
COMPANIES COVERED:
Private Companies
1. Atom Technologies Ltd.
2. Avenues (India) Pvt. Ltd.
3. E-Billing Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
4. ICICI Merchant Services Pvt. Ltd.
5. IndiaPay
6. TimesofMoney Ltd.
7. Transecute Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
8. PayPal India Pvt. Ltd.
Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/233345
Some Points from Toc:
Slide 1: Executive Summary
Macroeconomic Indicators
Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)
Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Oct 2013 – Mar 2014)
Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)
Introduction
Slide 5: e-Payment Solutions – Introduction
Slide 6-8: Types of e-Payment
Slide 9: Working of the Card System
Market Overview
Slide 10: e-Commerce – Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise, 2013 – 2018e), Market Split (2013)
Slide 11: e-Payment – Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise, 2013 – 2018e), Segmentation (2013)
Slide 12: Mobile and Online Payment – Overview
Drivers & Challenges
Slide 13: Drivers & Challenges – Summary
Slide 14-20: Drivers
Slide 21-22: Challenges
Trends
Slide 23: Summary
Slide 24-26: Key Trends
Government Regulations
Slide 27-30: Key Regulations
Competitive Landscape
Slide 31: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Slide 32-34: Competitive Benchmarking
Slide 35-70: Major e-Payment Players
Market Opportunity
Slide 71: Summary
Slide 72-82: Major Opportunities
Strategic Recommendations
Slide 83-85: Strategic Insights
Appendix
Slide 86: Key Ratios Description
Slide 87: Sources of Information
List of tables
Macro Economic Indicators
1. GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14)
2. Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul-Aug 2013 – Nov-Dec 2013)
3. Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013)
4. Exchange Rate: Monthly (Oct 2013 – Mar 2014)
5. Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12)
6. Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14)
7. FDI Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)
Market Overview
1. e-Commerce – Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise, 2013 to 2018e)
2. e-Commerce – Segmentation (2013)
3. e-Payment – Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise, 2013 to 2018e)
4. e-Payment – Market Segmentation (2013)
Drivers & Challenges
1. PC and Tablet PC Sales (2009-10 – 2012-13)
2. Total Internet Subscribers (Jan-Mar 2012 – Oct-Dec 2012)
3. No of Broadband Subscribers (Jan-Mar 2012 – Oct-Dec 2012)
4. Internet and Broadband Subscribers (2013)
5. Smartphone – Shipment (2013 to 2017e)
6. Minimum Smartphone Price (2009 – 2014e)
7. Transactions (2013)
8. No of Credit Cards (2010 – 2014e)
9. Credit and Debit Card Transactions (FY 12 – FY 13)
Competitive Landscape
1. Competitive Benchmarking – Key Ratios of Top 3 Companies – Operational & Financial Basis (FY 2013)
2. Company Profiles (All Companies)
a. Ownership Structure
b. Financial Snapshot
About US:
www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.
Contact US:
Name: Analytical research cognizance
Address: 100 Church Street,
8th floor, Manhattan,
New York 10007
Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448
Email: [email protected]