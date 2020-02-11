The E-passport and E-visa Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “E-passport and E-visa Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer.

Download PDF Sample of E-passport and E-visa Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/235960

The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.

An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders’ visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority’s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used.

The market for the E-passport and E-visa consumption divided into six geographic regions. The Europe to lead the global market for E-passport and E-visa during the forecast period. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 32.78 % by 2025 and is closely followed by the USA and China.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry.

Of the major players of the E-passport and E-visa market, Gemalto maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Gemalto accounted for 30.97 % of the Global E-passport and E-visa sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.45 %, 12.79 % including Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing and India Security Press.

The global E-passport and E-visa market is valued at 7880 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on E-passport and E-visa volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-passport and E-visa market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Brief about E-passport and E-visa Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/2019-global-e-passport-and-e-visa-market-research-report-with-industry-forecast-2025-and-outlook

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Segment by Application

Adult

Child

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/235960

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: E-passport and E-visa Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-passport and E-visa

1.2 E-passport and E-visa Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ordinary E-passport

1.2.3 Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

1.3 E-passport and E-visa Segment by Application

1.3.1 E-passport and E-visa Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Adult

1.3.3 Child

1.3 Global E-passport and E-visa Market by Region

1.3.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Size

1.4.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Production (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Global E-passport and E-visa Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global E-passport and E-visa Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers E-passport and E-visa Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 E-passport and E-visa Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-passport and E-visa Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 E-passport and E-visa Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Global E-passport and E-visa Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global E-passport and E-visa Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global E-passport and E-visa Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America E-passport and E-visa Production

3.4.1 North America E-passport and E-visa Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America E-passport and E-visa Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe E-passport and E-visa Production

3.5.1 Europe E-passport and E-visa Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe E-passport and E-visa Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China E-passport and E-visa Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China E-passport and E-visa Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China E-passport and E-visa Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan E-passport and E-visa Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan E-passport and E-visa Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan E-passport and E-visa Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

“