The Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) Market Analysis: Expectations Vs Reality

A dash cam is exactly what its name promises it to be: a camera that’s mounted in or around your car’s dashboard. The cams are easily attached using a suction cup mount, direct dash friction mounts (those sticky rubber pads) and even built right into a not-too-conspicuous replacement rear mirror for your ride. Powered by batteries, hardwired into vehicle’s 12-volt system or via cigarette lighter, the dash cam faithfully records all it sees.

The classification of Car Dashcam includes Single Channel Dashcams and Multi-channel Dashcams. The proportion of Single Channel Dashcams is about 84.77%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2019 to 2025.

China region is the largest supplier of Car Dashcam, with a production market share nearly 42% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Car Dashcam, enjoying production market share nearly 22.43% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) market will register a 11.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5200 million by 2024, from US$ 2980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users.

This study considers the Driving Recorder (Car Dashcam, Dash Cams) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Single Channel Dashcam

Multi-channel Dashcam

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Blackview

First Scene

360 (QIHU)

Philips

Nextbase UK

PAPAGO

DOD

SAST

Garmin

DEC

Qrontech

REXing

HUNYDON

Kehan

JADO

Blackvue

DAZA

iTRONICS

Fine Digital

Cobra Electronics

Cansonic

HP

YI Technology

Auto-vox

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

