The Direct to Home (DTH) Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Analytical Research Cognizance shares report on “Direct to Home (DTH) Market” which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

DTH market in India is one of the fastest growing segments of the Segmented Pay TV industry and is witnessing significant growth on account of rising per capita income and Government mandate of complete digitization.

The market is estimated to be worth INR 104 bn in 2012. Increasing role of the government to support FDI in India and technological innovation will also drive the industry.

The report begins with the market overview section that offers an insight into the Pay TV industry, its market size and segments. This is followed by a brief history of the DTH segment and an explanation regarding the DTH functioning process. The overview of the DTH market including its market size and growth as well as the market share of major players is listed. A brief description about the DTH subscriber base and its average revenue per unit follows next. The revenue model and a value chain analysis have been provided to highlight the major source of revenue and its distribution. Furthermore, a Porter’s five forces model is provided to understand the competitive scenario prevailing in the DTH market.

An analysis of the drivers and challenges explains the factors leading to the growth of the industry. Huge market potential has been one of the key factors augmenting the demand for DTH transmission. In addition, emergence of middle class and increase in discretionary spending also promotes the growth of set top boxes. Increasing television penetration accompanied with attractive offers and price war has also been driving the market.

Advantage for DTH players over traditional cable operators add on to the potential for the growth of the DTH market. Complete Digitization of TV services, growing rural market and increasing advertising revenues also play a major role in driving the popularity of the DTH segment.

Threat from substitutes and the demand and supply gap for transponders adversely affect the growth of this market. Strict regulations and cap on foreign investments also act as a hurdle for the growing industry. Partnerships with movie distributors, combined retail of LCDs and DTH connection along with technological innovations have been emerging trends in this market. Focus towards exclusive value added services by DTH players have also been a significant uptrend in the market. The report also contains key Government regulations faced by the industry.

The competition section starts with a price, feature and service comparison across different DTH players. This is followed by a bubble chart where the relative positions of the players are depicted with respect to their revenue, net profit and market capitalization/ total asset. It also includes profiles of the major players in the market along with their financials. Key ratios and list of important contact persons are also listed. Key geographic areas and major business segments are included as well. The recommendation section provides insights into the future outlook of the market as well as proposes actionable insights expected to lead to a growth in the market.

COMPANIES COVERED:

1. Bharti Airtel Ltd.

2. Dish TV India Ltd.

3. Videocon Industries Ltd.

4. Reliance Big TV Ltd.

5. Sun Direct TV Pvt. Ltd.

6. Tata Sky Ltd.

