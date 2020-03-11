The Digital Health Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Digital Health Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The global Digital Health Market research report states that the current scenario is well set for the rich growth of the Digital Health Market for the forecast period. The current global economy is favorable for trade resulting in growth across all sectors, including the global Digital Health Market.

This has enabled companies and investors to aggressively upscale their operations to capture the Market as much as possible, effects of which can be seen on the growth in the Market value and volume in the past couple of years. Experts predict that this Digital Health Market trend is expected to continue and even witness additional growth in the demand in the Market, resulting in increased CAGR which currently stands at XX% at the end of 2017.

The global Digital Health Market report has included the competitive landscape analysis for the customer to understand the lay of the land which includes the top players and their detailed report in terms of company profiles, new product launches, news on acquisitions and mergers, and much more.

Digital health is the use of IT and genomic technologies in the healthcare industry to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery and to make medicines more personalized and precise for better treatments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital Health market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Health market by product type and applications/end industries.

The increase in strategic mergers and acquisition activities among the manufacturers is resulting in an increased profit margin of service providers by supporting the development of efficient products. For instance, GENERAL ELECTRIC acquired Monica Healthcare and expanded its digital matemal-infant care offerings. It has been observed that the increase in such M&A activities and technological innovations is positively influencing the need for healthcare technology and digital health and wellness. This market research report identifies that the increase in the number of M&A activities in the market will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global digital health market.

The application of AI in digital health is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the digital health market during the predicted period. Medical professionals are increasingly using AI as it helps them to get more efficient diagnosis chart, informed insights, and quick results. AI offers better care with increased efficiency and serves as a clinical decision-support tool. AI algorithms prevent diagnostic errors and quicken the clinical workflow.

The global Digital Health market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Health.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Digital Health Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cerner

GENERAL ELECTRIC

IBM

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens

Digital Health Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Digital Health Market Segment by Type, covers

Hospital information system (HIS)

Clinical information system (CIS)

Other GP or specialty systems

Integrated health information exchange networks (HIE/EHR)

Telemedicine

Secondary-usage non-clinical systems (care analytics, public health and research)

Digital Health Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wireless health

Mobile health

HER

Telehealth

