The defined, described and analyzed Research on Plastic Packaging L-Bar Sealers Market by TMR

Plastic Packaging L-Bar Sealers: Drivers and Restraints

Increased consumption and demand for consumer goods is expected to drive the need for more sophisticated packaging and, thereby, packaging equipment, which includes L-bar sealers. Ongoing economic developments in emerging economies, such as Brazil, India, and China, are expected to lead to the strong growth of the plastic packaging L-bar sealers market in these countries. On the other hand, fluctuations in raw material availability and energy prices could have a negative effect on the market growth. Furthermore, the market in Europe is also prone to economic uncertainty.

The expansion of the online retail industry in recent past has boosted growth of the online packaging equipment market and, thus, in turn led to rise in demand for packaging and packaging equipment across the globe. The plastic packaging equipment market has grown substantially over the past few years. The increasing purchasing power of average customers and rise in adoption of advanced packaging tools are factors that have led to the significant surge in demand for plastic packaging tools.

The type of packaging used in different types of products varies depending on the application and, thus, calls for specific packaging tools. Some of the major equipment used in plastic packaging include L-bar sealers, heat guns, shrink tunnels, bag sealers, shrink wrap system, fill and seal machines, and shrink sleeve blending machines. L-bar sealers are designed for shrink film packaging. These sealers can be manual, automatic, or semi-automatic. Selection of the type of L-bar sealer depends upon the area of application. L-bar sealers used in steel construction are usually automatic. Meanwhile, manual and semi-automatic L-bar sealers are mostly preferred in plastic packaging applications. Demand for L-bar sealers is expected to grow over the forecast period, owing to increasing volume of online retail sales.

Plastic Packaging L-Bar Sealers: Segmentation

The L-bar sealer market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of product type:

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

On the basis of application:

Industrial Products

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Plastic Packaging L-Bar Sealers: Region-wise Outlook

Emerging markets such as India, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, South Korea, and China are expected to account for the largest share of the global plastic packaging L-bar sealers market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market. Followed by Asia Pacific, Europe and North America are expected to be the next big markets; however, economic uncertainties prevailing in Europe could negatively affect the supply demand scenario in the region. The Middle East market is expected to continue to witness a robust growth over the forecast period. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are expected to dominate the market in the region in terms of demand for plastic packaging L-bar sealers.

Plastic Packaging L-Bar Sealers: Key Players

Key players identified in the global plastic packaging L-bar sealers market are: