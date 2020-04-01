The Connected Vehicle Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Connected Vehicle Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

United Kingdom Connected Vehicle Market

The United Kingdom connected vehicle market is expected to show double-digit growth rates. The U.K. government is realizing its dream of making the nation a self-driving research hub. UK Autodrive, a publicly funded consortium that includes Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, and TATA Motors, announced a new set of trials with a focus on self-driving cars and vehicles that can instantly share information with other motorists and city infrastructure.

Download PDF Sample of Connected Vehicle Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/233565

Recent testing and development signaling systems, that can be disseminated by emergency services – ambulances, fire trucks and police cars – to nearby drivers, advising about areas that should be avoided, are being developed.

UK Autodrive is constantly looking at connected traffic lights that could help self-driving vehicles optimize their speed limits, avoid red lights and reduce congestion. The team’s autonomous vehicles are tied to a half-mile route in the city center, while a second group focused entirely on “connected” features , navigate a longer six-mile course.

Initiatives are currently taken to make self-driving cars a reality very soon; the self-driving cars are expected to have a backup driver in case of an emergency. The test routes are small as of now. Milton Keynes, for instance, has been using the Lutz Pathfinder pod as a potential form of public transportation. A larger, four-person shuttle was also tested at the Greenwich Peninsula, while a self-driving van delivered groceries in the quiet neighborhood near Woolwich Arsenal station.

Key growth factors

o Demand for a connected driving experience is growing rapidly in this region. Major auto-makers and OEMs are working to make this a reality very soon.

Regulatory initiatives relating to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics all across Europe.

Threats and key players

o OEMs in U.K. are facing challenges in the form of increasing costs, extended supply chains, more complex vehicles, increasing customer demands and the need for an unprecedented degree of manufacturing flexibility.

Some of the key players operating in the market are :- Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

Brief about Connected Vehicle Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/united-kingdom-connected-vehicle-market-2018-2023

What’s covered in the report?

1) Overview of the United Kingdom connected vehicle market

2) Evolution of connected car solutions

3) Connected vehicle ecosystem

4) Connected vehicle- integration landscape model

5) Total number of embedded passenger car solutions in United Kingdom by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023,CAGR, and SWOT analysis for embedded solutions

6) Total number of integrated passenger car solutions in United Kingdom by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for integrated solutions

7) Total number of tethered passenger car solutions in United Kingdom by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for tethered solutions

8) Value proposition for connected passenger car services

9) Value proposition for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)- connected passenger car services

10) Total number of fleet management solutions in United Kingdom by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023 and CAGR

11) Value proposition for connected truck services

12) Modular strategy – truck manufacturers and OEMs

13) Key opportunities in the United Kingdom connected vehicle market

14) Key market trends in United Kingdom connected vehicle market

15) Analysis of companies profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

Why buy?

Understand the demand for connected vehicle products and services to determine the viability of the business.

2. Determine the developed and new markets where connected vehicle technology is consumed.

3. Formulate a product market strategy based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product/service placement.

4. Identify the gap areas and address them.

5. Develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

“Customizations available”

With the given market data, Netscribes offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected]

COMPANIES COVERED:

Airbiquity Inc

Aptiv PLC

Autoliv

Continental AG

Denso

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

TomTom

WirelessCar

ZF Friedrichshafen

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/233565

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Study segments

1.2. Market segmentation

1.3. Key questions answered in this study

1.4. Executive summary

1.5. Evolution of connected car solution

1.6. SWOT analysis- embedded Solutions

1.7. SWOT analysis- tethered solutions

1.8. SWOT analysis- integrated solutions

1.9. Connected vehicle- ecosystem

1.10. Connected vehicle- integration landscape model

Chapter 2: United Kingdom connected passenger car- market overview

2.1. United Kingdom market overview

2.1. 1. United Kingdom growth drivers

2.1. 2. United Kingdom challenges

2.1. 3. United Kingdom trends

2.1. 4. Leading players in the market

2.2. United Kingdom market size

2.2. 1. Embedded solutions- Historical (2015-2017), forecasted (2018-2023) by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units), and key observations

2.2. 2. Integrated solutions- Historical (2015-2017), forecasted (2018-2023) by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units), and key observations

2.2. 3. Tethered solutions- Historical (2015-2017), forecasted (2018-2023) by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units), and key observations

Chapter 3: Connected passenger car services- value proposition

3.1. Value proposition for connected passenger car services

3.2. Value proposition for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) – connected passenger car

Chapter 4: United Kingdom connected truck- market overview

4.1. United Kingdom market overview

4.1. 1. United Kingdom growth drivers

4.1. 2. United Kingdom challenges

4.1. 3. United Kingdom trends

4.1. 4. Leading players in the market

4.2. United Kingdom market size

4.2. 1. Fleet management solutions- Historical (2015-2017), forecasted (2018-2023) by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units), and key observations

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]