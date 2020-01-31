The China Outbound Tourism Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Outbound Tourism Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“China Outbound Tourism Market 2019 – 2025” provides a comprehensive analysis of the actual market situation and future outlook for the China outbound tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to China outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of visits and main destination markets.

Download PDF Sample of Outbound Tourism Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/235976

The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore the China outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 26 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

The countries included in this report are the United States, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, Macau, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Korea, Taiwan, India, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and Sri Lanka

Key Findings:

China’s outbound tourism flourishing is anticipated to remain the major force in the global travel market

China to generate more than 160 Million outbound tourists by 2020

China is the largest source market for Southeast Asian countries

Chinese visitors spend more in the US than visitors from any other nation

China is one of the fastest growing outbound MICE tourism markets

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Market Size & Analysis: China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 – 2025)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

China Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

China Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 – 2025)

26 Countries Chinese Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

26 Countries Chinese Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

26 Countries Chinese Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Tourism Market

Brief about Outbound Tourism Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/china-outbound-tourism-market-2019-2025

Some Points From TOC:

Chapter One: . Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Market Size & Analysis: China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 – 2025)

2.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast

2.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast

Chapter Three: China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 – 2025)

3.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

3.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast

Chapter Four: . Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Tourism Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors

Chapter Five: . China Outbound Tourism Market – Top 26 Countries In-depth Analysis (2013 – 2025)

5.1 United States-China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.1.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to the United States

5.1.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to the United States

5.1.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in the United States

5.2 Canada – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.2.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Canada

5.2.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Canada

5.2.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Canada

5.3 Dubai – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.3.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Dubai

5.3.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Dubai

5.3.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Dubai

5.4 Hong Kong – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.4.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Hong Kong

5.4.2 China Outbound TravelersPurpose of Visit to Hong Kong

5.4.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Hong Kong

5.5 Macau – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.5.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Macau

5.5.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Macau

5.5.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Macau

5.6 Japan-China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.6.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Japan

5.6.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Japan

5.6.3 ChinaOutbound Travelers Spending in Japan

5.7 Singapore – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit,Spending & Forecast

5.7.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Singapore

5.7.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Singapore

5.7.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Singapore

5.8 Cambodia – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.8.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Cambodia

5.8.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Cambodia

5.8.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Cambodia

5.9 Korea – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.9.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Korea

5.9.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Korea

5.9.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Korea

5.10 Taiwan – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.10.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Taiwan

5.10.2 China Outbound TravelersPurpose of Visit to Taiwan

5.10.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Taiwan

5.11 Philippines – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.11.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Philippines

5.11.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Philippines

5.11.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Philippines

5.12 Thailand – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.12.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Thailand

5.12.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Thailand

5.12.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Thailand

5.13 Vietnam – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.13.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Vietnam

5.13.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Vietnam

5.13.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Vietnam

5.14 Malaysia – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.14.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Malaysia

5.14.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Malaysia

5.14.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Malaysia

5.15 Indonesia – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.15.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Indonesia

5.15.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Indonesia

5.15.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Indonesia

5.16 Nepal – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.16.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Nepal

5.16.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Nepal

5.16.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Nepal

5.17 Sri Lanka – ChinaOutbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.17.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka

5.17.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Sri Lanka

5.17.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka

5.18 India – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.18.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to India

5.18.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to India

5.18.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in India

5.19 United Kingdom – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.19.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to United Kingdom

5.19.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to United Kingdom

5.19.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in United Kingdom

5.20 Spain – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.20.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Spain

5.20.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Spain

5.20.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Spain

5.21 France – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.21.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to France

5.21.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to France

5.21.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in France

5.22 Germany – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.22.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Germany

5.22.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Germany

5.22.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Germany

5.23 Italy – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.23.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Italy

5.23.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Italy

5.23.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Italy

5.24 Turkey – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.24.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Turkey

5.24.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Turkey

5.24.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Turkey

5.25 Australia – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending& Forecast

5.25.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Australia

5.25.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Australia

5.25.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Australia

5.26 New Zealand – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending& Forecast

5.26.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to New Zealand

5.26.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to New Zealand

5.26.3 ChinaOutbound Travelers Spending in New Zealand

5.27 Other Countries – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.27.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Other Countries

5.27.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Other Countries

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/235976

List of tables

List of Tables

Table 3–1: China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share (Percent), 2013 – 2018

Table 3–2: China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share Forecast (Percent), 2019 – 2025

Table 3–3: China Outbound Travelers Spending Share (Percent), 2013 – 2018

Table 3–4: China Outbound Travelers Spending Share Forecast (Percent), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–1: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to United States (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–2: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to United States Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–3: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Canada (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–4: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Canada Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–5: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Dubai (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–6: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Dubai Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–7: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Hong Kong (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–8: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Hong Kong Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–9: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Macau (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–10: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Macau Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–11: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Japan (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–12: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Japan Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–13: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Singapore (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–14: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Singapore Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–15: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Cambodia (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–16: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Cambodia Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–17: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Korea (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–18: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Korea Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–19: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Taiwan (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–20: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Taiwan Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–21: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Philippines (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–22: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Philippines Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–23: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Thailand (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–24: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Thailand Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–25: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Vietnam (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–26: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Vietnam Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–27: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Malaysia (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–28: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Malaysia Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–29: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Indonesia (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–30: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Indonesia Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–31: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Nepal (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–32: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Nepal Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–33: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Sri Lanka (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–34: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Sri Lanka Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–35: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to India (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–36: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to India Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–37: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to United Kingdom (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–38: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to United Kingdom Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–39: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Spain (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–40: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Spain Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–41: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to France (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–42: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to France Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–43: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Germany (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–44: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Germany Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–45: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Italy (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–46: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Italy Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–47: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Turkey (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–48: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Turkey Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–49: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Australia (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–50: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Australia Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

Table 5–51: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to New Zealand (Thousand), 2013 – 2018

Table 5–52: China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to New Zealand Forecast (Thousand), 2019 – 2025

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

“