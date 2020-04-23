The Bottled Water Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Market Overview

The European bottled water industry is expected to reach 62.95 million USD in 2024 registering a CAGR of 3.18% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The European bottled water market is a well established market and so the growth rate is low. This is attributed by the growing consumer concerns regarding consumption of contaminated tap water. The convenience of handling and mobility of the bottles are another factors driving the market. PET bottles are the most used type of package in bottled water. Germany, Italy and Spain are the major markets of the bottled water in Europe. The growing concerns towards the pollution caused by plastic are forcing the players to shift into environment friendly packaging.

Scope of the Report

The europe bottled water market report is segmented on the basis of type into still water, sparkling water, by distribution channel as supermarkets/hypermarkets, home and office delivery, convenience stores, on-trade, and others. Analysis of major countries have also been included in the report.

Key Market Trends

Health Concerns and Change in Water Consumption Habits

Drinking water is the major necessity of a human being and the quality of the drinking water is a growing concern of the consumers. Studies has showed that drinking tap water has increased the disease levels in various European countries. Bottled water is considered as a suitable alternative for tap water. European consumers have an additional concern towards the sparkling element in the water. The value chain of european bottled water is very much transparent so that it can be traced back till the source of the water. The strict regulations for the bottled water by the governing bodies are also a major reason for the premium quality of the products.

Germany Accounts the largest market in European bottled water

Sparkled water dominates the German bottled water market followed by functional water. The growth rates of the segments are quite low since the markets are well established. The market for plastic bottle and cans are increasing, however glass bottles dominate the packaging segment. A trend towards healthier living habits are also been seen in Germany accounting for the growth of functional water segment. Gerolsteiner Brunnen continued to lead the competitive and fragmented bottled water category in Germany.

Competitive Landscape

The Europe bottled water market is fragmented and highly competitive market. Danone, Coca-Cola, Nestle, and PepsiCo are the major players leading the market. Major players as well as small players are trying the capture the market share by introducing new variants of products as well as new differentiations in the existing products. The other players include Hoevelmann, Gerolsteiner Brunnen, Ferrarelle, Acqua Sant’Anna, San Benedetto, Spadel, Roxane S.A., CoGeDi International etc. Different countries are captured by different players mainly the local players respective to the nation. Players have their own strong distribution channels to improve their product availability and to maintain the merchant relationship.

