The Baby Food Sector in Singapore, 2019

The development of the baby food sector in Singapore goes beyond the realms of disposable income and is more often dependent on attitudes to industrially prepared foods in general, the desire for convenient alternatives, and the employment status of women. Baby food manufacturers have come to benefit, particularly in the meals category as despite a preference by mothers to feed home-cooked meals to their babies, they increasingly find little time to prepare them. However, demand for sweet meals has been held back as many mothers prefer to mash fresh fruit instead, as a healthier option. Another factor that has affected the consumption of baby foods is the significant number of expatriates in Singapore, who demand more sophisticated or ‘western’ products for their babies.

– The general trend of baby milk had been away from infant formulae and follow-on milks and towards growing-up milks and specialist milks. The packaging of baby milk can be found in can, boxes and plastic bottles.

– All cereals marketed are dry products requiring reconstitution with either milk or water. The most popular base for cereals tends to be rice, although wheat and oatmeal are also available. Organic products are now beginning to make their mark in the cereals sector

– The finger foods sector comprises an increasingly broad range of products. Traditional teething rusks are losing ground, as a greater variety of more modern snacks aimed at toddlers become available.

– Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most important distribution outlets for baby food products, in line with their increasing influence in food retailing in general.

Companies Mentioned:

Abbott Laboratories Singapore Pte Ltd

Nestlé Singapore (Pte) Ltd

Mead Johnson Nutrition (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Danone Dumex Early Life Nutrition Singapore Pte Ltd

FrieslandCampina (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Heinz Singapore Pte Ltd

Bellamy’s Organic

PZ Cussons Singapore Pte Ltd

