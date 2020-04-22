The Baby Food Sector in Poland 2019: Nutricia Polska Sp. z o.o, Nestlé Polska Sp. z o.o, Hipp Polska, Humana Poland Sp z.o.o

“The Baby Food Sector in Poland 2017“, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Polish market.

The number of births has fluctuated recently, but has increased since a low in 2013 to 382,000 in 2016. Volume sales of baby food fell by 4.6% between 2010 and 2016. The decline was largely due to lower birth numbers in the period from 2010 to 2013; 2016 saw a 2.9% increase in demand.

Companies Mentioned:

Nutricia Polska Sp. z o.o

Nestlé Polska Sp. z o.o

Hipp Polska

Humana Poland Sp z.o.o

Value sales of baby food in Polish market rose by 8.3% between 2010 and 2016 to Zl1.3 billion (US$335 million). Wet meals and milks saw significant increases but both sales of cereals and drinks declined. In 2016, both milks and wet meals accounted for 31% of volume sales, while the well-developed drinks category accounted for 23%; and cereals for 16%.

Two suppliers – Danone and Nestlé – dominate with a combined share of 83%. The only other significant player is Hipp. The larger grocery outlets are increasingly important channels for the distribution of baby foods, drugstores are gaining share at the expense of traditional pharmacies. GlobalData forecasts that by 2022 total market volume will stand at 40,879 tons, marginally lower than the present level, with falling birth numbers from 2020 causing a decline towards the end of the forecast period.

– Total consumption of baby food is high on a per capita basis, although milk sales have been hampered by high initial rates of breastfeeding.

– The larger grocery outlets are increasingly important channels for the distribution of baby foods.

– Poland has performed well economically throughout most of the last seven years. Over the next six years the economic growth is expected to reach an annual level of 3- 3.5% per year.

– According to Nutricia, the most important customer criteria are quality, safety, and nutritional value, followed by taste, range, and variety, and then by price.

– Mothers tend to stay with brands they trust – own-label baby food has made very little headway as a result.

– Per capita consumption of baby food is forecast to stand at 109 kg by 2022, more or less the same intake level per baby born as in 2016.

– Per capita expenditure on baby foods is projected to rise to Zl4,234 at current prices by 2022, equivalent to growth in real terms of 10.5%.

