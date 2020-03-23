The Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Analytical Research Cognizance shares report on “Automotive Aftermarket Market” which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.
Summary
The Emerging 5 Automotive Aftermarket in Asia-Pacific industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Synopsis
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Asia-Pacific automotive aftermarket market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights
These countries contributed $211.5 billion to the global automotive aftermarket industry in 2017, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $411.0 billion in 2022, with a CAGR of 14.2% over the 2017-22 period.
Within the automotive aftermarket industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $147.3 billion in 2017. This was followed by Brazil and India with a value of $28.8 and $20.1 billion, respectively.
China is expected to lead the automotive aftermarket industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $313.3 billion in 2022, followed by Brazil and India with expected values of $37.9 and $36.3 billion, respectively.
