The Architainment Lighting Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Architainment lighting, in short, it is a type of event lighting that accents a room, building, or other piece of architecture. Architainment lighting is an experience for observers, breathing life into buildings and highlighting their architectural features in ways that would otherwise be lost. This can be accomplished using a variety of techniques.
Architainment Lighting industry is relatively fragmented with fierce competition. Color Kinetics (Signify) is the world leading manufacturer in global Architainment Lighting market with the market share of 11.690%, in terms of revenue, followed by LumenPulse, Chauvet, ROBE, Clay Paky (Osram), Vari-Lite (Philips), ACME, SGM Lighting, ADJ, Traxon (Osram), PR Light, GTD Lighting, Acclaim Lighting, GVA lighting, Altman Lighting, Golden Sea, Yajiang Photoelectric, FINE ART, Robert juliat and Elation. The top 18 listed companies accounted for 32.680% of the revenue market share in 2018
In the application segment, Events segment accounted for the most of market share (38.55% in 2018). Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Architainment Lighting industry will still be a highly energetic industry. With the use of lighting instrument in stage & performance and architectural industry, Architainment Lighting market will witness a significant increase.
In 2018, the global Architainment Lighting market size was 4077.8 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6192.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Architainment Lighting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architainment Lighting development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Color Kinetics (Signify)
LumenPulse
ROBE
Golden Sea
GTD Lighting
Altman Lighting
Clay Paky (Osram)
Martin Professional
Traxon(OSRAM)
Guangzhou ChaiYi Light
Chauvet
PR Light
Yajiang Photoelectric
ACME
Elation Lighting Inc.
Robert juliat
GVA lighting
Acclaim Lighting
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Architecture
Entertainment
Market segment by Application, split into
Events
Building Interior Decoration
Building Exterior Decoration
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Architainment Lighting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Architainment Lighting development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Architainment Lighting are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
