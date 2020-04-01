The Architainment Lighting Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Architainment lighting Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Architainment lighting, in short, it is a type of event lighting that accents a room, building, or other piece of architecture. Architainment lighting is an experience for observers, breathing life into buildings and highlighting their architectural features in ways that would otherwise be lost. This can be accomplished using a variety of techniques.

Architainment Lighting industry is relatively fragmented with fierce competition. Color Kinetics (Signify) is the world leading manufacturer in global Architainment Lighting market with the market share of 11.690%, in terms of revenue, followed by LumenPulse, Chauvet, ROBE, Clay Paky (Osram), Vari-Lite (Philips), ACME, SGM Lighting, ADJ, Traxon (Osram), PR Light, GTD Lighting, Acclaim Lighting, GVA lighting, Altman Lighting, Golden Sea, Yajiang Photoelectric, FINE ART, Robert juliat and Elation. The top 18 listed companies accounted for 32.680% of the revenue market share in 2018

In the application segment, Events segment accounted for the most of market share (38.55% in 2018). Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Architainment Lighting industry will still be a highly energetic industry. With the use of lighting instrument in stage & performance and architectural industry, Architainment Lighting market will witness a significant increase.

In 2018, the global Architainment Lighting market size was 4077.8 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6192.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Architainment Lighting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architainment Lighting development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Color Kinetics (Signify)

LumenPulse

ROBE

Golden Sea

GTD Lighting

Altman Lighting

Clay Paky (Osram)

Martin Professional

Traxon(OSRAM)

Guangzhou ChaiYi Light

Chauvet

PR Light

Yajiang Photoelectric

ACME

Elation Lighting Inc.

Robert juliat

GVA lighting

Acclaim Lighting

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Architecture

Entertainment

Market segment by Application, split into

Events

Building Interior Decoration

Building Exterior Decoration

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Architainment Lighting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Architainment Lighting development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Architainment Lighting are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

